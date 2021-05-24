Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Ebay is running another sale that lets you save an extra 15-percent on hundreds of refurbished products, for up to $150 in savings. While there’s always a bit more risk involved in buying refurbished gadgets, these come with a 2-year warranty from Allstate, which helps reduce that risk, and the coupon can save you a bunch of money on some already-discounted products.

Just make sure to use the promo code PICKCR4SUMMER at checkout.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Chromebooks

Windows laptops

Batteries & charging

Wireless earbuds

Media streamers

Other

