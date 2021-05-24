Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Ebay is running another sale that lets you save an extra 15-percent on hundreds of refurbished products, for up to $150 in savings. While there’s always a bit more risk involved in buying refurbished gadgets, these come with a 2-year warranty from Allstate, which helps reduce that risk, and the coupon can save you a bunch of money on some already-discounted products.
Just make sure to use the promo code PICKCR4SUMMER at checkout.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro for $375 and up – Lenovo (coupon: MEMORIALDAYTABS)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ tablet w/256GB for $500 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets for $60 and up – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $199 – Walmart
- Acer Chromebook 512 12″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Celeron 5205U/4GB/64GB for $449 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $599 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9 14″ 4K touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1199 – B&H
- Dell Inspiron 7000 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $750 – Best Buy
Batteries & charging
- Save up to 27-percent on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries – Amazon
- Aukey PowerTitan 300 portable 288Wh power station for $210 – Aukey (coupon: AUKEYPLUS)
Wireless earbuds
- Anker Soundcore life P2 true wireless earbuds for $34 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRC24)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $40 – Newegg
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 – Amazon
Other
- Save extra 15-percent on hundreds of refurbished items – eBay (coupon: PICKCR4SUMMER, max savings: $150)
- Save up to 24-percent on select eero mesh WiFi router systems – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSD card for $35 – Amazon