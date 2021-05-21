Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Memorial Day is ten days away, but that hasn’t stopped Adorama from kicking off a Memorial Day sale with discounts on computer, video, photography, and audio gear, among other things.
You can pick up a set of Sony WF-SP800N true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for under $100, or a pair of 1st-gen Microsoft Surface Headphones for $150 (which would be a great price if Amazon wasn’t also selling them for $105 at the moment).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/512GB for $719 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s WXGA laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $725 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKMEM21)
Headphones and earbuds
- Sony WF-SP800N true wireless noise-cancelling sport earbuds for $98 – Adorama (or Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Headphones (1st-gen) for $105 – Amazon (or $149 from Adorama if this deal sells out)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $248 – Newegg
Smartphones and tablets
- Google Pixel 3XL w/64GB for $215 – Woot
- Asus Zenfone and ROG phone sale – Newegg
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (previous-gen) for $55 – Amazon
Downloads & subscriptions
- DC Batman Spotlight sale on digital comics – ComiXology
- Image sci-fi digital comics sale – ComiXology
- More digital comics on sale – ComiXology
- Epic Games Mega Sale 2021 – Epic Games Store
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft
- Paramount+ 1-month subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: SPRING)
Other
- TP-Link Archer AX10 WiFi 6 AX1500 router for $70 – Amazon
- Instant Pot Duo (Star Wars – Darth Vader edition) for $60 – Amazon