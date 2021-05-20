Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store has kicked of a Mega Sale, which means you can score deep discounts on many PC games. Among other things, you can snag a coupon that can be used to knock $10 off the price of any game that sells for $15 and up. And if you don’t want to spend a penny, you can grab a copy of NBA 2K21 for free this week.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- NBA 2K21 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Epic Games Mega Sale 2021 – Epic Games Store
- Coupon for $10 off any game priced $15 or higher – Epic Games Store
Downloads & straming
- Paramount+ 1-month subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: SPRING)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon
- AMC+ subscription $1 per month for up up to 2 months – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Name your price for a bundle of military sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
Smartphones
- Nokia 5.4 smartphone w/SD662/4GB/128GB for $180 – B&H
- Google Pixel 4 w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $499 – B&H
Laptops
- Dell Inspiron 14 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $550 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 4K touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $686 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 QHD+ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $730 – Dell
Charging
Webcams
- Logitech C925e 1080p webcam for $86 – Amazon
- Avaya 4K webcam w/HDMI port and remote control for $150 – B&H
Storage
- Crucial X8 1TB portable USB 3.2 SSD (1050MB/s) for $115 – Amazon
- Crucial X8 2TB portable USB 3.2 SSD (1050MB/s) for $240 – Amazon
Wireless earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Buds (1st-gen) true wireless earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Plantronics BackBeat 3150 true wireless sport earbuds for $60 – Woot
Other