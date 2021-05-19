Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Today’s deals include offers that let you save $120 on a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, save $275 on a wireless 2TB portable SSD, or pick up a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab A6 Lite Android tablet with 64GB of storage and an S-Pen for $220.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- WD My Passport 2TB wireless portable SSD for $325 – B&H
- Crucial X6 portable SSDs for $110 and up – Best Buy
Headphones
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $182 – Bose (via eBay, price in cart)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $249 – MorningSave
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N/B wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $50 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Other
- Select Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
- Logitech C920e 1080p webcam for $55 – Newegg
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $220 – Woot
- Refurb Oculus Quest VR headset for $199 – Best Buy
- Monoprice 35 inch curved 3440 x 1440 gaming monitor for $300 – Monoprice