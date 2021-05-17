Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The GMK NucBox is a tiny desktop computer featuring an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, at least 128GB of storage, and Windows 10 software. When I reviewed the little PC last summer, it was available for purchase for around $200 and up.

But now you can pick one up from Amazon for as little as $120 when you use the coupon 506PTCF2. Just keep in mind that the code can only be used 100 times, so there’s a limited quantity available at that price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

