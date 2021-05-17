Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The GMK NucBox is a tiny desktop computer featuring an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, at least 128GB of storage, and Windows 10 software. When I reviewed the little PC last summer, it was available for purchase for around $200 and up.
But now you can pick one up from Amazon for as little as $120 when you use the coupon 506PTCF2. Just keep in mind that the code can only be used 100 times, so there’s a limited quantity available at that price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- GMK NucBox 2.4″ mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $120 – Amazon (w/coupon: 506PTCF2 while supplies last)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $180 – Staples
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $515 – Lenovo (coupon: SNEAKYIDEA5)
- Dell Inspiron 14 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $550 – Dell
- Microsoft Surface Go + Type Cover bundle or $550 and up – Microsoft Store
- Dell Inspiron 14 QHD+ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $730 – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $680 – Lenovo (coupon: EARLYBIRD9)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $870 – Lenovo (coupon: EARLYBIRD8)
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $930 – Newegg
PC accessories
- Razer Power Up Bundle (Cynosa Lite, Viper, and Kraken Lite keyboard, mouse, and headset) for $69 – Walmart
- Anker PowerConf C300 FHD webcam w/HDR, 60 FPS, noise-cancelling mics for $104 – Amazon (coupon: CONFC300)
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4k HDR media streamer for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 2020 4K HDR media streamer for $69 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR (2020) media streamer & sound bar for $100 – Amazon
Other
- Tile Mate (2020) Bluetooth tracker for $20 – Amazon
- Tile Slim (2020) Bluetooth tracker for $25 – Amazon
- Save up to 29-percent on eero mesh WiFi 6 router systems – Amazon