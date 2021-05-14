Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Bose is running a sale that lets you save an extra 15-percent on most refurbished products sold in the company’s eBay store priced $50 or higher… and since this is Bose we’re talking about, that means everything is on sale.

Meanwhile B&H is offering Nintendo’s Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros handheld mini-gaming device for $40, or $10 off the list price, the Epic Games Store is giving away another free PC game, and Woot has a pretty nice deal on a TCL sound bar that’s also an Amazon Fire TV 4K media streamer.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless audio

Media streamers

Charging

Downloads & Streaming

Other

