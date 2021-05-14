Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Bose is running a sale that lets you save an extra 15-percent on most refurbished products sold in the company’s eBay store priced $50 or higher… and since this is Bose we’re talking about, that means everything is on sale.
Meanwhile B&H is offering Nintendo’s Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros handheld mini-gaming device for $40, or $10 off the list price, the Epic Games Store is giving away another free PC game, and Woot has a pretty nice deal on a TCL sound bar that’s also an Amazon Fire TV 4K media streamer.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds (1st-gen) for $80 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds for $105 – Bose (via eBay, price in cart)
- Refurb Bose Sport true wireless earbuds for $127 – Bose (via eBay, price in cart)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $182 – Bose (via eBay, price in cart)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $237 – Bose (via eBay, price in cart)
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- TCL Alto 8 2.1 Fire TV Edition sound bar & 4K streamer for $70 – Woot
Charging
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank for $15 – Amazon
- Anker Nano USB-C wall charger for $14 – Amazon
- RAVPower wireless charger w/USB-C wall adapter for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Downloads & Streaming
- Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2021 for $70 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRA48)
- The Lion’s Song PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Tor.com publishing 2021 debut sampler eBook for free – Tor
- Name your price for a bundle of mystery eBooks – Humble Bundle
Other
- Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros for $40 – B&H
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $749 – Newegg
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tablets for $95 and up – Woot
- Google Home Max smart speaker for $150 – A4C (coupon: SLICK25)