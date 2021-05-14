Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Bose is running a sale that lets you save an extra 15-percent on most refurbished products sold in the company’s eBay store priced $50 or higher… and since this is Bose we’re talking about, that means everything is on sale.

Meanwhile B&H is offering Nintendo’s Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros handheld mini-gaming device for $40, or $10 off the list price, the Epic Games Store is giving away another free PC game, and Woot has a pretty nice deal on a TCL sound bar that’s also an Amazon Fire TV 4K media streamer.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless audio

Media streamers

Charging

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.