The Libratone Q Adapt on-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones sold for $249 at launch a few years ago, but today meh is selling them for just $45. While I found the headphones to pinch my ears a bit when I tried a pair a few years ago, I was very impressed with the noise cancellation, if slightly underwhelmed by the bass-heavy audio.

But that was when these earbuds sold for $249. They usually sell for around $160 or so these days, but now that you can pick up a pair for less than one fifth the original price, they’re kind of a steal. Just keep in mind that meh is an unusual store – the Libratone Q Adapt headphones are only available today, and when they’re sold out the store basically closes up shop until tomorrow when something else will be on sale.

