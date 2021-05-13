Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Libratone Q Adapt on-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones sold for $249 at launch a few years ago, but today meh is selling them for just $45. While I found the headphones to pinch my ears a bit when I tried a pair a few years ago, I was very impressed with the noise cancellation, if slightly underwhelmed by the bass-heavy audio.
But that was when these earbuds sold for $249. They usually sell for around $160 or so these days, but now that you can pick up a pair for less than one fifth the original price, they’re kind of a steal. Just keep in mind that meh is an unusual store – the Libratone Q Adapt headphones are only available today, and when they’re sold out the store basically closes up shop until tomorrow when something else will be on sale.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Headphones
- Libratone Q Adapt wireless on-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $45 – meh
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Life 2 Neo wireless over-ear headphones for $30 – Newegg
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $50 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Earbuds
- Libratone Q Adapt Lightning noise-cancelling earbuds for $25 – meh
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 true wireless earbuds for $50 – Best Buy
- Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $149 – Newegg (or refurbished for $100 from Secondipity/eBay)
Webcams
- Adesso Cybertrack H6 4K webcam for $62 – Amazon
- Logitech C920e 1080p webcam for $66 – Dell
- Logitech Brio 4K webcam for $179 – Amazon
Mesh WiFi
- Netgear Orbi RBK13 AC1200 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $100 – B&H
- Refurb TP-Link Deco M5 AC1300 mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $100 – B&H
- Netgear Obri Pro AC3000 tri-band mesh WiFi system (2-pack) for $240 – B&H (clip coupon)
Other
- Amazfit Bip S multi-sport GPS smartwatch for $45 – B&H
- Google Pixel 3 w/64GB for $160 – Woot
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $600 – Staples
- Pay $20 or more for $650+ worth of PC games, eBooks, and software – Humble HEAL: COVID-19 Bundle