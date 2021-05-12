Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone is on sale for its lowest price yet. Mpow products may be missing from Amazon, but you can pick up a pair of Mpow MDots true wireless earbuds for $15 from Amazon-owned Woot today. And Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale on select products including laptops, TVs, and more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $810 – Staples
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $879 – Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade Base 15 gaming laptop w/Core i7-10750H/GTX 1660 Ti/16GB/256GB for $1100 – Best Buy
Charging
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 10,000 mAh power bank + 20W USB wall charger for $35 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 power bank for $15 – Amazon
Audio
- Mpow MDots true wireless earbuds for $15 – Woot (Prime exclusive)
- JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds for $19 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Anker Soundcore Life A2 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $64 – Amazon
Other
- Best Buy 24-hour flash sale – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Duo duals-screen Android phone w/SD855/6GB/128GB + LG Tone Free earbuds for $699 – BuyDig
- Oculus Quest 2 VR headset (256GB) + $20 gift card for $399 – Newegg
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st-gen) for $50 – Amazon
- Refurb Brother DCP-L2550DW monochrome multi-function laser printer & scanner for $100 – Brother (coupon: WELCOME)