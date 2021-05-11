Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is offering 3-month subscriptions to its ad-free Amazon Music Unlimited services for free to new subscribers, while returning subscribers can snag one free month. And if you’re in the market for something to listen to that music with, there are some deals on wireless earbuds today with prices as low as $9 for some models.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus Vivobook M515UA 15.6″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Newegg
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $662 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEMORE)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235G7/8GB?256GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: YOGADAYS)
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $800 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $940 – Dell
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (8th-gen) for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet 2-pack for $280 – Amazon
Audio
- Bluedio Hi true wireless earbuds for $9 – Bluedio (via eBay)
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $50 – Best Buy
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Other
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon (new subscribers, 1-month for returning customers)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $50 – Amazon
- Portable Power Stations (350W or larger batteries) for $200 and up – Woot