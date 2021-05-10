Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features a 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 pixel touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

By laptop standards, it’s a mid-range device. By Chromebook standards, it’s a premium device that typically sells for about $629.

But right now Acer is selling a refurbished model for $401 when you order through the company’s official eBay store and use the coupon PICKCR5 at checkout. The laptop is also covered by a 2-year warranty thanks to eBay’s partnership with Allstate.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is just one of several dozen refurbished devices on sale for 12-percent below their already discounted prices. There’s also a separate eBay sale that lets you save 15-percent (up to $100 total) on hundreds of other products when you use the coupon PICKSUMMER15 at checkout.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Chromebooks, laptops, and other PCs

Audio

Other

