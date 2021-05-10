Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features a 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 pixel touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
By laptop standards, it’s a mid-range device. By Chromebook standards, it’s a premium device that typically sells for about $629.
But right now Acer is selling a refurbished model for $401 when you order through the company’s official eBay store and use the coupon PICKCR5 at checkout. The laptop is also covered by a 2-year warranty thanks to eBay’s partnership with Allstate.
Chromebooks, laptops, and other PCs
- Save 12-percent on select Acer refurbished products – Acer (via eBay)
- Asus Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $399 – Best Buy
- Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $401 – Acer (via eBay, price in cart w/coupon: PICKCR5)
- Refurb HP Chromebook x360 14″ convertible w/Core i3-8130U/8GB/64GB for $420 – HP (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4650U/8GB/256GB for $630 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/512GB for $830 – Best Buy
Audio
- Bluedio Fi true wireless earbuds for $12 – Bluedio (via eBay)
- Mpow MDots true wireless earbuds for $15 – Woot (Prime member exclusive)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $45 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds for $72 – Newegg
- Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds for $100 – Best Buy
- Refurb AKG N60NC wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Harman Audio
- Refurb JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Harman Audio
Other
- Save 15-percent (up to $100 total) on hundreds of products – eBay (coupon: PICKSUMMER15)
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $150 – Amazon
- Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for $26 – Amazon
- Anker Nebula Capsule smart mini projector for $250 – Amazon