Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale that lasts through Sunday, with discounts on laptops, tablets, TVs, smartphones, wearables, accessories, and much more.
Among other things, you can save $200 on an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with a Ryzen 9 4900HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics. Or if you’re looking for something thin, light, and powerful but don’t need a discrete GPU, Amazon’s got you covered with a $900 Apple MacBook Air featuring an M1 processor. That’s $100 off the list price for this model.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus ROG Zephryus G14 gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 4900HS/RTX 2060 Max-Q/16GB/1TB for $1150 – Best Buy
- Apple MacBook Air w/M1 chip for $900 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- HP Chromebook 14 convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $429 – Best Buy
Tablets & eReaders
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ Android tablet for $180 and up – Samsung
- Refurb Kindle Paperwhite (older models) for $19 and up – Woot
- Amazon Fire HD tablets for $65 and up – Amazon
Audio
- Aukey EP-T21S true wireless earbuds for $19 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 over-ear wireless headphones for $35 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQY94)
- UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Best Buy
- Google Home Mini smart speaker for $20 – A4C (via eBay)
Other
- Best Buy 3-day sale – Best Buy
- Anker PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C docking station for $200 – Amazon
- Team 128GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive 2-pack for $20 – Newegg
- Save up to 25 percent when you buy two or more Razer gaming accessories – Best Buy