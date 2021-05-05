Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Woot and B&H are both running sales on previous-gen Google Pixel smartphones, but if you’re looking to save some money on current-gen devices, Amazon is selling Galaxy S21 series phones for up to $250 off list price.
Meanwhile, B&H is selling an Android tablet with 4G LTE for $180, and Amazon continues to offer discounts on several Fire HD tablets as part of an ongoing Mother’s Day sale on Amazon devices.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 3 w/64GB for $170 – Woot
- Google Pixel 3 XL for $230 and up – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G w/256GB for $700 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G w/256GB for $800 – Amazon
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $95 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 2-pack for $225 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) 2-pack for $285 – Amazon
- Hyundai HyTab Pro 10.1″ Android tablet w/4G LTE/MTK Helio P60/4GB/128GB for $180 – B&H
Audio & Video
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $38 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N/B wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $50 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $110 – B&H
Downloads & Streaming
- Microsoft 365 Personal Edition 12-month subscription for $42 – Amazon
- Headspace 12-month subscription for $49 – Headspace