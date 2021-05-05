Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Woot and B&H are both running sales on previous-gen Google Pixel smartphones, but if you’re looking to save some money on current-gen devices, Amazon is selling Galaxy S21 series phones for up to $250 off list price.

Meanwhile, B&H is selling an Android tablet with 4G LTE for $180, and Amazon continues to offer discounts on several Fire HD tablets as part of an ongoing Mother’s Day sale on Amazon devices.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones

Tablets

Audio & Video

Downloads & Streaming

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.