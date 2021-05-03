Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a Mother’s Day sale on Kindle, Fire, and Echo devices. But if Amazon’s hardware ain’t your thing, the Google Store has a few deals on Nest-branded smart speakers, while Kobo is offering discounts on some of its eReaders.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

eReaders

Chromebooks

Windows laptops

Media Streamers

Audio

Smart Speakers

Smart Displays

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

