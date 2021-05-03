Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a Mother’s Day sale on Kindle, Fire, and Echo devices. But if Amazon’s hardware ain’t your thing, the Google Store has a few deals on Nest-branded smart speakers, while Kobo is offering discounts on some of its eReaders.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus w/wireless charging dock for $117 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $95 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) + wireless charging dock for $220 – Amazon
- Buy two Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) tablets, save $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $90 – Amazon
- Buy two Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2021) tablets, save 30-percent – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $65 – Amazon
- Kobo Nia for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $95 – Amazon
- Kobo Forma for $220 – Kobo
Chromebooks
- Acer 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $199 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/32GB/32GB for $199 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ Chromebook w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $229 – Best Buy
- HP 11.6″ touchscreen Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $239 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $630 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKMAY)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/512GB for $675 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKMAY)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 w/Core i7-8650U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Woot
- Dell Inspiron 14 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $770 – Dell
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $34 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $38 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDRD media streamer for $39 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR media streamer & sound bar for $99 – Amazon
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $48 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds for $129 – Google Store
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Auto for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $25 – Amazon
- Google Nest Mini (2nd-gen) for $30 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) Kids Edition for $40 – Amazon
- Google Nest Audio for $80 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo (4th-gen) for $70 – Amazon
Smart Displays
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd-gen) for $200 – Amazon
Other
- Save $5 on a Tile Mate, Slim, or Pro Bluetooth tracker – Amazon
- Amazfit GTS 2e GPS smartwatch for $100 – B&H
- Seagate 5TB portable HDD for $100 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQW79)
- Anker PowerPort III 20W USB-C wall charger for $14 – Amazon (clip coupon)