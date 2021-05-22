The Chuwi CoreBook X is a laptop with a 14 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel IPS display, an Intel Core i5-8259U processor with Iris Plus 655 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Basically it’s a notebook that combines modern design elements (like a 3:2 aspect ratio display) with previous-gen premium hardware (like the processor that powered Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro).

The end result is a laptop that’s set to ship on June 3 with prices starting at $539. You can sign up Chuwi’s CoreBook X promotion website to score a discount when orders begin.

Chuwi is a Chinese PC maker that’s been selling budget laptops, tablets, and mini PCs for a number of years. But recently the company has moved into the mid-range space by using an interesting strategy.

While some companies keep costs down by pairing current-gen hardware (like 11th-gen Intel Core chips or AMD Ryzen 4000 or 5000 series processors) with mediocre design (flimsy plastic cases), Chuwi instead goes for premium design features like unibody aluminum chassis and instead saves money by using previous-gen processors.

The new CoreBook X, for example, seems to be an update to last year’s CoreBook Pro, a $499 laptop with a 13.2 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display and a 2016-era Intel Core i3-6157U processor with Iris 550 graphics.

By updating to a newer (but still old) chip, the CoreBook X should bring significant performance gains. The Core i3-6157U and Core i5-8259U chips are both 28-watt processors, but not only is the 8th-gen processor two years newer, but it also has twice as many CPU cores and threads (it’s a 4-core/8-thread chip), support for turbo boost speeds, and upgraded graphics.

Other features for the new CoreBook X include a 46.2 Wh battery, USB-C and USB-A ports, and a headset jack.

One thing to keep in mind is that Chuwi says customers in Europe who buy the CoreBook X will get a product shipped from a Spanish warehouse, while customers in other parts of the world will have their items shipped from China via DHL. And Chuwi, like most Chinese PC makers that ship internationally, tends to have an iffy track record when it comes to customer service and support.

