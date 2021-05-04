The new VivoBook Pro 14 is a 3 pound laptop with a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, support for up to 600 nits of brightness, and 10-bit color (which means it can display more than a billion colors).

Despite the impressive display, the laptop is part of the VivoBook family, which typically carry mid-range price tags. And that seems to be true of this new model as well – while global pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, the VivoBoook Pro 14 goes up for pre-order in China soon for 4599 CNY and up. That’s about $710.

The starting price is for a model with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe solid state drive, but the notebook will also be available with a Ryzen 7 5800H processor for 4999 CNY ($770).

I suspect global pricing will be a little higher, but that’s still a lot of bang for the buck.

The display, with supports 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut, is clearly the laptop’s most impressive feature. But according to the product listing at Chinese retailer JD.com, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 is also a reasonably compact laptop, measuring 12.4″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″.

It’s powered by a 50 Wh battery and comes with a 90Wh power adapter, and the laptop supports WiFi 6, has speakers with Harman Kardon audio, a webcam with a physical shutter for privacy, and buttons on the keyboard that can mute the microphone and disable the camera.

Ports include HDMI and headset, a microSD card reader, a USB-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and two USB 2.0 ports (which might be the most underwhelming feature of this laptop).

via GizmoChina

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

