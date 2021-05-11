A few years after launching the Asus PN40 line of small form-factor desktop computers with fanless designs and support for low-power 6-watt Intel Celeron or Pentium Silver chips, Asus is preparing to launch a new model called the Asus PN41.
It will likely be virtually identical to its predecessor on the outside, but under the hood the new model is powered by Intel Celeron N5100 or Pentium Silver N6000 chips from the new “Jasper Lake” family.
That means we should see up to 35-percent better performance when compared with previous-gen “Gemini Lake Refresh” chips, thanks to the move to Intel’s new 10nm Tremont architecture.
FanlesTech first potted listings for the new Asus PN41 with Celeron and Pentium chips at online retailer lambda-tek earlier this year. I’d take the prices with a grain of salt, since there are no pictures on the website yet, no detailed specs, and no ship date listed.
But the specs are pretty much a given now that Asus has posted an official product page for the PN41 mini PC. Here’s a run-down of what to expect:
|Asus PN41 mini pc specs
|Processor
|Celeron N4500
Celeron N4505
Celeron N5100
Celeron N5105
Pentium Silver N6000
Pentium Silver N6005
|RAM
|4GB or 8GB DDR4-3200
|Storage
|128G eMMC
64G eMMC
128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
2.5″ SATA 6Gb/s 1TB 7200rpm HDD
|Ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI
1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x configurable port (VGA, COM, USB-C, DisplayPort, or Ethernet)
|Wireless
|WiFi 5/BT 5.0
WiFi 6/BT 5.0
|Colors
|Black
White
|Dimensions
|115mm x 115mm x 49mm
4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″
|Weight
|1.5 pounds
This article was originally published Feb 23, 2021 and last updated May 11, 2021.
via FanlessTech
I really like the configurable port feature. In the pictures, it looks like there’s a Thunderbolt symbol over the Type-C connector, but the specs just refer to it as USB-C.
It’s conceivable that all of those CPUs could support Thunderbolt 3, as they all have 8x PCIe lanes, and only 4x of them would be used by the M.2 interface.
I also read a report that suggests there might be a PN51 model being released with AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPUs
https://www.notebookcheck.com/Asus-PN51-Mini-PC-mit-Ryzen-5000-gesichtet.522742.0.html