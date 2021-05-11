A few years after launching the Asus PN40 line of small form-factor desktop computers with fanless designs and support for low-power 6-watt Intel Celeron or Pentium Silver chips, Asus is preparing to launch a new model called the Asus PN41.

It will likely be virtually identical to its predecessor on the outside, but under the hood the new model is powered by Intel Celeron N5100 or Pentium Silver N6000 chips from the new “Jasper Lake” family.

That means we should see up to 35-percent better performance when compared with previous-gen “Gemini Lake Refresh” chips, thanks to the move to Intel’s new 10nm Tremont architecture.

FanlesTech first potted listings for the new Asus PN41 with Celeron and Pentium chips at online retailer lambda-tek earlier this year. I’d take the prices with a grain of salt, since there are no pictures on the website yet, no detailed specs, and no ship date listed.

But the specs are pretty much a given now that Asus has posted an official product page for the PN41 mini PC. Here’s a run-down of what to expect:

Asus PN41 mini pc specs Processor Celeron N4500

Celeron N4505

Celeron N5100

Celeron N5105

Pentium Silver N6000

Pentium Silver N6005 RAM 4GB or 8GB DDR4-3200 Storage 128G eMMC

64G eMMC

128GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

2.5″ SATA 6Gb/s 1TB 7200rpm HDD Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x configurable port (VGA, COM, USB-C, DisplayPort, or Ethernet) Wireless WiFi 5/BT 5.0

WiFi 6/BT 5.0 Colors Black

White Dimensions 115mm x 115mm x 49mm

4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″ Weight 1.5 pounds

