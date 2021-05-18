Apple says its recently announced iPad Pro tablet and iMac all-in-one desktop computer will both be available in stores on Friday May 21, the same day that customers who pre-ordered the devices should begin receiving their purchases.

Both products are powered by Apple’s M1 processors, the same Apple Silicon chips used in the MacBook Air, 13 inch MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini that launched last year.

But according to a report from Bloomberg, we could see new computers sporting next-gen Apple Silicon processors as soon as this summer.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on a new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro laptops featuring next-gen Apple Silicon.

Apple’s current-gen M1 processor is an 8-core chip featuring 4 high performance CPU cores, 4 energy-efficient cores, 7 or 8 graphics processing cores (depending on the device), and support for up to 16GB of RAM.

According to Gurman, Apple’s next-gen chips are code-named “Jade C-Chop” and “Jade C-Die,” and they’ll both be 10-cores processors with 8 performance cores and 2 efficiency cores. The key difference is that one of the new chips will have 16 GPU cores, while the other has 32.

Both are expected to support up to 64GB of RAM and have an improved Neural Engine for better AI performance.

Given that current-gen Macs with M1 chips and 16GB of memory or less are already outperforming computers with Intel or AMD chips and more RAM in many tasks, it should be interesting to see what Apple’s upcoming chips are capable of.

Apple is also said to be working on a new, more powerful Mac Mini that will feature the same processors options as the new MacBook Pro laptops, as well as a larger iMac, although it’s unclear when those will be available.

A next-gen Mac Pro desktop is said to be coming in 2022, and it sounds like a beast, with support for “Jade 2C-Die” or “Jade 4C-Die” processors with 20 to 40 CPU cores (16 x performance + 4 efficiency or 32 x performance + 8 efficiency) and 64 or 128-core graphics.

One possible down side to some of these next-gen computers? It seems like at least some of Apple’s desktops are getting just as tough to upgrade as the company’s laptops. In a review of the Apple iMac 24″ desktop that hits the streets this Friday, The Verge notes that the all-in-one offers strong performance, a surprisingly good webcam, and a sleek design. But you literally cannot upgrade anything after purchasing the laptop (unless you count external hardware connected via a Thunderbolt port to be an upgrade).

