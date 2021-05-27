Acer’s four newest Chromebooks include a new budget model with a MediaTek processor and a $270 starting price as well as higher-priced/higher-performance models powered by Intel Tiger Lake processors.

But the most unusual thing about Acer’s new Chromebooks? One has 17.3 inch display, making them the largest-screen Chromebooks from any company to date.

It’s certainly not the most powerful of Acer’s new laptops, but it’s also not the most expensive.

Here’s a run-down of the four new Chromebooks Acer is introducing

Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H)

This 17.3 inch laptop features an Intel Celeron processor, support for WiFi 6, and two USB 3.2 Type-C ports.

Available with a choice of touch or non-touch displays, the Acer Chromebook 317 has a full HD display with an anti-glare coating, slim bezels, and an optional webcam.

The big screen means there’s plenty of room for a full-sized keyboard, and Acer used the space to give the laptop a number pad and upward-facing stereo speakers as well.

Prices are expected to start at $380 when the Acer Chromebook 317 goes on sale in North America in June.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W)

Acer’s newest 13.5 inch premium convertible Chromebook has a 2256 x 1504 pixel touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 360-degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen back and use the notebook in tablet, tent, or stand modes, and support for up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Weighing about 3 pounds and measuring less than 0.7 inches thick, the laptop has an aluminum chassis that has been MIL-STD-810H tested for durability, and the new Spin 713 has some premium features including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, DTS: Audio, and optional support for a fingerprint reader.

You can pick up an Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage from Best Buy starting today, but other configurations should be available in the coming weeks.

Acer will also offer an Enterprise edition of this laptop, which basically means businesses can pay extra for an upgrade to Google’s Enterprise services and support for Chromebooks.

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1H)

Coming in August for $600 and up, this 14 inch laptop is also powered by 11th-gen Intel Core processors, features Thunderbolt 4 ports, and has a backlit keyboard and MIL-STD-H810H tested design.

Acer says only the top cover of the new Chromebook 514 is metal though, suggesting that the bottom is plastic.

Other features include support for WiFi 6, a touchpad covered with corning Gorilla Glass, and optional support for a fingerprint sensor.

Acer will offer both mainstream and Enterprise editions of the laptop.

Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-H/T)

This new budget model offers decent bang for the buck, with prices starting as low as $270 for a 3.3 pound Chrome OS laptop with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, and a MediaTek MT8183 processor.

Acer says the new Chromebook 314 will be available with touch and non-touch display options.

