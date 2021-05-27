Acers is refreshing its ConceptD line of mobile workstations aimed at content creators with several new models in the ConceptD 3, ConceptD5 and ConceptD7 Ezel series.

The new laptops are powered by 11th-gen Intel Core H-series “Tiger Lake” processors and NVIDIA RTX graphics, and Acer is also introducing its first ConceptD laptop with a 16 inch

The company is also launching its first model with a 16 inch display.

Acer’s new ConceptD5 (CN516-72G) laptop features a 16 inch, 3072 x 1920 pixel display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It’s also a Pantone-validated display with 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and Delta E<2 color accuracy.

The notebook has an all-metal body, support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD card reader, and a Gorilla Glass-covered touchpad that measures 6 inches across and which features an embedded fingerprint reader.

Powered by an Intel Tiger Lake-H processor, Acer will offer the notebook with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. There’s also a ConceptD 5 Pro (CN516-72P) version available with up to NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics.

The new ConceptD 5 laptops should be available in Europe this July before launching in North America in August, where they’ll sell for $2000 and up.

Other new Acer ConceptD laptops include the 14 inch ConceptD3 (CC314-72G), ConceptD 3 Pro (CN314-72P), and ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro (CC313-72P) with up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake-H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti or NVIDIA T12000 graphics, and 1920 x 1080 pixel Pantone-validated displays with 100-percent sRGB color gamut and Delta E<2 color accuracy.

The ConceptD3 clamshell-style notebooks should be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in September for 1299 Euros and up, but there’s no word on North American availability. The new ConceptD3 Ezel is coming to North America, but it won’t arrive until December when it will sell for $1600 and up.

The new ConceptD 7 Ezel (CC715-72G), meanwhile, is a 15.6 inch model with a 4K Pantone-validated display, 100-percent Adobe RGB color gamut and Delta E<2 color accuracy, support for up to an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, and up to NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics. It supports up to 2GB of PCIe NVMe storage and up to 32GB of RAM.

The ConceptD Ezel series laptop also have touchscreen displays, support for pen input, and an easel-like design, with a screen that can be pulled forward so it floats over the keyboard, thus the “Ezel” name.

Acer will also offer a ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro (CC715-72P) model with support for up to an Intel Xeon W-11955M processor and NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics.

These premium laptops are expected to sell for $2500 and up when htey hit the streets later this year.

