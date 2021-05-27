Acer’s new TravelMate P6 is a 14 inch laptop with a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display, support for up to an Intel Core i7 vPro processor, and a compact design – it measures just 0.6 inches thick and weighs just 2.2 pounds.

The company also has a convertible model called the Acer TravelMate Spin P6 that adds a touchscreen display, digital pen support, and a 360-degree hinge, while only increasing the starting weight to 2.4 pounds.

Both versions feature magnesium-aluminum alloy bodies to help keep the size and weight down. But they’ve also been MIL-STD-810H tested for durability.

Acer will offer the laptops with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe storage. And the notebooks have features including Thunderbolt 4 ports, microSD card readers, support for WiFi 6 and NFC, as well as:

Backlit keyboards

Corning Gorilla Glass-covered touchpads

Fast charging (get an 80-percant charge in one hour)

4-mic array

Fingerprint reader

IR webcam

Acer User Sensing tech (wake up or lock the computer depending on whether a person is in front of the screen)

Acer says the new laptops will be available in Europe in September and October, respectively, but customers in the US will have to wait until December when they’re expected to launch in North America with prices starting at $1300 for the clamshell model and $1400 for the convertible.

