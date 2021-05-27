As expected, Acer is introducing a thin and light notebook with an AMD Ryzen 5000U series processor and NVIDIA graphics. The Acer Swift X (SGX14-41G) laptop will be available in North America in June for 4900 and up.

The notebook has a 14 inch full HD IPS display with 100-percent sRGB color gamut, an all-metal chassis, and a body that weighs less than 3.1 pounds and measures just 17.9mm (0.7 inches) thick.

But under the hood, it sports an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete GPU and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor.

Acer says the laptop is the first member of its Swift line of thin and light notebooks to feature discrete graphics, and while the RTX 3050 Ti GPU isn’t NVIDIA’s most powerful laptop graphics solution, it should be good enough for light gaming and content creation and it’s certainly a step up from the AMD processor’s integrated graphics.

The Acer Swift X will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of solid state storage. Other features include a 59 Wh battery, support for WiFi 6, a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard, and a selection of ports including HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, and a headset jack.

