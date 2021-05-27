Acer’s new Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51s) is a gaming laptop with support for up to an Intel Core i9 Tiger Lake processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage

But it’s also a compact notebook with a body that measures about 0.75 inches thick.

It’s available from Best Buy starting today for $1750 and up.

Weighing 5.29 pounds, the Triton 500 SE isn’t exactly the lightest gaming laptop around, but it won’t take up a lot of space on your desk or on your lap.

In addition to its powerful graphics and storage, the Predator Triton 500 SE comes with a choice of three different 16 inch, 16:10 display options:

WQXGA LCD with 165 Hz refresh rate

WQXGA Mini LED with 1250 nits peak brightness, 100-percent sRGB color gamut, and 165 Hz refresh rate

WQXGA IPS LCD display with 240 Hz refresh rate , 3ms response time, and 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut

Other features include an all-metal chassis with a cooling system featuring five dedicated heat pipes and a 5th-gen Acer AeroBlade fan, Killer E3100G Ethernet, Killer AX1650i WiFi, Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

