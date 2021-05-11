Acer is upgrading its gaming laptop lineup with new versions of the Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300, and Nitro 5 laptops sporting 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics.

The new laptops will be available starting this summer, and while they all pack more horsepower than previous-gen versions, they look pretty much the same.

One model that stands out due to its compact size (by gaming notebook standards) is the new Predator Triton 300 (PT315-53), which has an all-metal body that measures less than 0.8 inches thick, but which supports up to a 45-watt Intel Core i7-11800H processor and NVIDiA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

The laptop has a 15.6 inch display and Acer will offer several display panels including a full HD display with a 360 Hz refresh rate and a quad HD display with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

Acer’s new Predator Triton features a cooling system featuring metal blades that are just 0.08mm thin, which the company says provides up 55-percent better airflow than a plastic fan.

Other features include support for up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, Killer E2600G Ethernet, Intel AX1650i WiFi 6, and DTS X:Ultra audio for surround sound from headphones or speakers. The laptop has a backlit keyboard with 4-zone RGB lighting.

Ports include HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 (PT315-53) should be available in North America in July for $1700 and up.

The new Acer Predator Helios 300, meanwhile, is a larger laptop with a 17 inch display, support for up to GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage plus many of the same features as the Triton 300 including a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard and 360 Hz FHD or 165 Hz qHD displays.

Pricing and availability details for this model haven’t been announced yet.

And the new Acer Nitro 5 is a lower-cost alternative available with a choice of 15.6 (AN515-57) inch or 17.3 inch (AN517-54) displays, up to RTX 3070 graphics, up to a 165 Hz display, up to 2TB of storage, and Thunderbolt 4. Marketed more toward gamers on a budget, the Nitro 5 series has a plastic body, but you still get features like a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a Precision touchpad, HDMI 2.1, and Thunderbolt 4.

The Acer Nitro 5 should be available in North America starting in June, with prices starting at $999 for the 17.3 inch model and $1099 for the 15.6 inch version.

