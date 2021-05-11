Acer is upgrading its gaming laptop lineup with new versions of the Predator Triton 300Predator Helios 300, and Nitro 5 laptops sporting 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics.

The new laptops will be available starting this summer, and while they all pack more horsepower than previous-gen versions, they look pretty much the same.

One model that stands out due to its compact size (by gaming notebook standards) is the new Predator Triton 300 (PT315-53), which has an all-metal body that measures less than 0.8 inches thick, but which supports up to a 45-watt Intel Core i7-11800H processor and NVIDiA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

The laptop has a 15.6 inch display and Acer will offer several display panels including a full HD display with a 360 Hz refresh rate and a quad HD display with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

Acer’s new Predator Triton features a cooling system featuring metal blades that are just 0.08mm thin, which the company says provides up 55-percent better airflow than a plastic fan.

Other features include support for up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, Killer E2600G Ethernet, Intel AX1650i WiFi 6, and DTS X:Ultra audio for surround sound from headphones or speakers. The laptop has a backlit keyboard with 4-zone RGB lighting.

Ports include HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 (PT315-53) should be available in North America in July for $1700 and up.

The new Acer Predator Helios 300, meanwhile, is a larger laptop with a 17 inch display, support for up to GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage plus many of the same features as the Triton 300 including a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard and 360 Hz FHD or 165 Hz  qHD displays.

Pricing and availability details for this model haven’t been announced yet.

And the new Acer Nitro 5 is a lower-cost alternative available with a choice of 15.6 (AN515-57) inch or 17.3 inch (AN517-54) displays, up to RTX 3070 graphics, up to a 165 Hz display, up to 2TB of storage, and Thunderbolt 4. Marketed more toward gamers on a budget, the Nitro 5 series has a plastic body, but you still get features like a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a Precision touchpad, HDMI 2.1, and Thunderbolt 4.

The Acer Nitro 5 should be available in North America starting in June, with prices starting at $999 for the 17.3 inch model and $1099 for the 15.6 inch version.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.