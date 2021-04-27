Intel’s Jasper Lake line of processors are low-power, low-cost chips designed for budget laptops, tablets, and mini PCs. Unveiled earlier this year, these 10nm chips are based on Intel’s Tremont architecture and the chip maker says the should be up to 35-percent more powerful than previous-gen Gemini Lake Refresh” processors.

Devices with Jasper Lake chips are hard to come by at the moment, but Chinese PC maker Newsday Technology has just introduced one of the first small form-factor desktop computers powered by the new chips.

The mini PC is a 5″ x 5″ x 1.9″ desktop computer with a fanless chassis, plenty of ports, and support for Jasper Lake chips ranging from a 6-watt dual-core processor to a 15-watt quadcore chip.

The little computer doesn’t appear to be widely available yet, but CNX Software spotted two listings at international seller GlobaSources with prices starting at:

The Jasper Lake mini PC supports up to 32GB of RAM thanks to two DDR4 SODIMM slots and there’s an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage pus a microSD card reader for removable storage.

Ports include DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, VGA, Gigabit Ethernet, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and mic and headphone jacks.

The computer is available with processor options including:

That last one is an unusual chip that was not revealed along with Intel’s other Jasper Lake processors earlier this year. With higher power consumption than other chips, it should deliver better performance under some circumstances… but packed inside a small, passively cooled chassis, I wonder if users will see much real-world difference between the Celeron N5095 processor and 10-watt chips like the Celeron N5105.

Also worth pointing out is that all of these chips feature Intel UHD graphics and none of them support hyperthreading. So a dual-core chip features 2 cores and 2 threads, while the quad-core chips are 4-cores and 4 threads.

While it’s unclear if this particular Jasper Lake mini PC will be widely available anytime soon, others like it should be arriving at some point. Asus plans to launch the Asus PN41 mini PC with Intel Jasper Lake processor options this year. And Windows tablets featuring the chips are also coming this year.

