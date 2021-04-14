Sony makes high-end cameras. Sony makes high-end smartphones. And Sony makes the smartphone camera image sensors found in many of the best phones for snapping photos, including Google’s Pixel series.

But Sony’s smartphones have historically been… just fine for taking pictures, although things have started to look up recently.

So it’s interesting to note that a unique camera system is a key selling point for the new Sony Xperia 1 III and Sony Xperia 5 III smartphones. These will be the first phones to feature variable telephoto lenses that allow you to adjust the focal length.

While the two phones have three rear cameras, they support four focal lengths; 16mm, 24mm, 70mm, and 105mm (those last two are courtesy of the variable telephoto lens).

That should give you a decent range of options for optical zoom, the phone’s also support Sony’s “AI super resolution zoom” to let you get a little closer with some digital magic. And other camera features include:

Manual controls for pro users that want to adjust the IOS, shutter, speed, and more

RAW support

Dedicated shutter button

Optical image stabilization

Continuous auto-focus

Real-time object tracking

Shoot up to 20 pictures per second while applying auto-focus and other exposure optimizations

Support for low-light burst mode photography

Pricing and availability for the new phones hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s a safe bet that the Xperia 1 III will be the more expensive of the two thanks to premium features like a bigger, higher-resolution display, 50-percent more memory and twice as much RAM.

Here’s a run-down of the key specs for Sony’s new flagship phones:

Sony Xperia 1 III Sony Xperia 5 III Display 6.5 inch

3840 x 1644

HDR

OLED

120 Hz 6.1 inch

2520 x 1080

OLED

HDR

120 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB

microSDXC (up to 1TB) 128GB

microSDXC (up to 1TB) Battery 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh Cameras (rear) 12MP 1/1.7″ Exmor RS F1.7 24mm

12MP 1/2.9″ Exmor RS F2.3 (70mm) or F2.8 (105mm)

12MP 1/2.5″ Exmor RS F2.2 16mm 12MP 1/1.7″ Exmor RS F1.7 24mm

12MP 1/2.9″ Exmor RS F2.3 (70mm) or F2.8 (105mm)

12MP 1/2.5″ Exmor RS F2.2 16mm Camera (front) 8MP 1/4″ F2.0 8MP 1/4″ F2.0 Water/dust resistance Water resistant (IPX5/IPX8)

Dust proof (IP6X) Water resistant (IPX5/IPX8)

Dust proof (IP6X) Dimensions 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm 157 x 68 x 8.2 mm Weight 187 grams 169 grams

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

