Sony makes high-end cameras. Sony makes high-end smartphones. And Sony makes the smartphone camera image sensors found in many of the best phones for snapping photos, including Google’s Pixel series.
But Sony’s smartphones have historically been… just fine for taking pictures, although things have started to look up recently.
So it’s interesting to note that a unique camera system is a key selling point for the new Sony Xperia 1 III and Sony Xperia 5 III smartphones. These will be the first phones to feature variable telephoto lenses that allow you to adjust the focal length.
While the two phones have three rear cameras, they support four focal lengths; 16mm, 24mm, 70mm, and 105mm (those last two are courtesy of the variable telephoto lens).
That should give you a decent range of options for optical zoom, the phone’s also support Sony’s “AI super resolution zoom” to let you get a little closer with some digital magic. And other camera features include:
- Manual controls for pro users that want to adjust the IOS, shutter, speed, and more
- RAW support
- Dedicated shutter button
- Optical image stabilization
- Continuous auto-focus
- Real-time object tracking
- Shoot up to 20 pictures per second while applying auto-focus and other exposure optimizations
- Support for low-light burst mode photography
Pricing and availability for the new phones hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s a safe bet that the Xperia 1 III will be the more expensive of the two thanks to premium features like a bigger, higher-resolution display, 50-percent more memory and twice as much RAM.
Here’s a run-down of the key specs for Sony’s new flagship phones:
|Sony Xperia 1 III
|Sony Xperia 5 III
|Display
|6.5 inch
3840 x 1644
HDR
OLED
120 Hz
|6.1 inch
2520 x 1080
OLED
HDR
120 Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|RAM
|12GB
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
microSDXC (up to 1TB)
|128GB
microSDXC (up to 1TB)
|Battery
|4,500 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|Cameras (rear)
|12MP 1/1.7″ Exmor RS F1.7 24mm
12MP 1/2.9″ Exmor RS F2.3 (70mm) or F2.8 (105mm)
12MP 1/2.5″ Exmor RS F2.2 16mm
|12MP 1/1.7″ Exmor RS F1.7 24mm
12MP 1/2.9″ Exmor RS F2.3 (70mm) or F2.8 (105mm)
12MP 1/2.5″ Exmor RS F2.2 16mm
|Camera (front)
|8MP 1/4″ F2.0
|8MP 1/4″ F2.0
|Water/dust resistance
|Water resistant (IPX5/IPX8)
Dust proof (IP6X)
|Water resistant (IPX5/IPX8)
Dust proof (IP6X)
|Dimensions
|165 x 71 x 8.2 mm
|157 x 68 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|187 grams
|169 grams
Looking forward to seeing the frequency support for T-Mobile US. Most of the more recent Xperia phones didn’t have full support which meant I had to look elsewhere.
Update: it looks like these new Xperia phones do have support for important T-Mobile frequencies. I think I found my new phone.