Samsung is holding an event later this month where the company is expected to launch several new Galaxy-branded laptops and tablets. And it looks like new accessories are on the way as well.

The company has recently posted details about a new Samsung Keyboard Trio 500 on its website, and the multi-device Bluetooth keyboard is designed to be used with tablets, PCs, and smartphones… and the presence of a DeX key suggests it’s specifically designed for folks that want to use desktop-style software with Samsung phones and tablets.

The compact keyboard measures about 11″ x 5″ x 0.6″ and weighs less than 15 ounces. Powered by a pair of AAA batteries, the keyboard can be paired with up to three different devices.

It will be available in black or white color options, and the keyboard has all the usual alphanumeric and symbol keys plus a handful of special function keys in the Fn row, including:

3 customizable “Hot Key” app launch keys

3 device keys for switching between devices

Samsung DeX key

That last key lets you active Samsung’s Android-as-desktop user interface that gives the mobile operating system a taskbar, desktop, and support for viewing running applications in resizeable windows that can be moved across the screen. Basically it lets you use Android in a similar fashion to Windows, macOS, or most desktop Linux distributions.

Samsung notes that the keyboard supports DeX on tablets including Galaxy Tab S4, S5e, S6, and S7 series tablets as well as the Galaxy Tab Active Pro. It’s unclear if the upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will support DeX mode or not.

The Hot Key functionality, meanwhile, requires a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet running Samsung’s One UI 3.1 or later software, which means you’ll need a device featuring software released in March 2021 or later.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but I suspect we’ll learn more by April 28 when the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event takes place.

via @MaxJmb and WinFuture

