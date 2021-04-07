Flagship phones may hog the headlines, but budge and mid-range phones are big sellers, so it’s always good to see features that used to come at a premium make their way to affordable devices.

The latest example? The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone unveiled last month sports features like a 90 HZ AMOLED display. Now Samsung has announced the phone will be available in the US for $499, which makes it one of the cheapest phones I’m aware of to feature that display technology.

Looking for something even more affordable? The Galaxy A52 5G is just one of five new Galaxy A series phones coming to the US. Other models will sell for prices ranging from $110 to $400. One model that stands out is the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G which, at $280, will be Samsung’s lowest-cost 5G smartphone to date.

The $280 Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5 inch HD+ LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTekk Dimensity 720 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a quad-camera system made up of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Other features include a 5,000 mAh battery, 15W fast charger, a 13MP front-facing camera, a fingerprint reader on the side of the phone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card reader (one nice thing about budget phones is that they still tend to have those features), and support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, and of course, support for 5G networks, although it’s limited to sub-6 GHz 5G bands and lacks support for mmWave.

Here’s a quick run-down of the Galaxy A series phones heading coming to the US this week:

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G – 6.5 inch AMOLED 90 Hz display/Snapdragon 750G/6GB RAM/128GB storage/4,500 mAh battery for $500

– 6.5 inch AMOLED 90 Hz display/Snapdragon 750G/6GB RAM/128GB storage/4,500 mAh battery for $500 Samsung Galaxy A42 5G – 6.6 inch AMOLED 60 Hz display/Snapdragon 750G/4GB RAM/128GB storage/5,000 mAh battery for $400

– 6.6 inch AMOLED 60 Hz display/Snapdragon 750G/4GB RAM/128GB storage/5,000 mAh battery for $400 Samsung Galaxy A32 5G – 6.5 inch LCD 90 Hz display/Dimensity 720/4GB RAM/64GB storage/5,000 mAh battery for $280

– 6.5 inch LCD 90 Hz display/Dimensity 720/4GB RAM/64GB storage/5,000 mAh battery for $280 Samsung Galaxy A12 – 6.5 inch LCD 60 Hz display/Helio P35/3GB RAM/32GB storage/5,000 mAh battery for $180

– 6.5 inch LCD 60 Hz display/Helio P35/3GB RAM/32GB storage/5,000 mAh battery for $180 Samsung Galaxy A02 – 6.8 inch LCD 60 HZ display/Snapdragon 450/2GB RAM/32GB storage, 5,000 mAh battery for $110

All of the phones have some sort of fast charging support (15 watts to 25 watts). They should all receive at least three years of Android software updates. And they all have pretty big screens.

The Galaxy A02 and A12 lack support for 5G, but since it’ll probably be a long time before wireless carriers shut down their LTE networks, they should be usable for years to come.

via xda-developers and Android Police

