Samsung is rolling out a new line of laptops with premium features and compact designs. The new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop and Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible notebooks are available with 13.3 inch or 15.6 inch displays and all of the new models feature full HD AMOLED screens, Intel Tiger lake processors, and other premium features including Thunderbolt 4 and WiFi 6E.

Some of the new laptops are available with 5G or 4G LTE connectivity. And the Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible models feature touchscreen displays and support for Samsung S-pen input.

Samsung’s new laptops are available starting May 14, and they’re up for pre-order today for $1000 and up.

These clamshell-style laptops do not have touchscreen displays or pen support, but they have extraordinarily compact designs.

The 13.3 inch model measures 304.4mm x 200mm x 11.2mm (12″ x 7.9″ x 0.44″ and has a starting weight of 870 grams (1.9 pounds). And the 15.6 inch version isn’t much larger, at 355.4mm x 225.8mm x 11.9mm (14″ x 8.9″ x 0.46″) and weighs just 1.05 kg (2.3 pounds).

Both versions are available with up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor. And both are available with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR4x memory, up to 1TB of PCe NVMe solid state storage, stereo speakers, dual microphones, a 720p webcam, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, and Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, and 3.5mm headset jacks as well as a microSD card reader.

There are a few differences beside the size and weight. The 13.3 inch model is available with 4G LTE, a configuration option that’s not available for the 15.6 inch version of the laptop. But the smaller laptop has a smaller battery, at 63 Wh.

Samsung’s 15.6 inch version has a 68 Wh battery and while it lacks cellular support, it does offer optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. It also has an HDMI port.

Prices start at $1000 for the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro with a 13.3 inch display or $1100 for the 15.6 inch Galaxy Book Pro laptop.

These laptops are similar to their clamshell counterparts in a lot of ways. They’re thin and light notebooks with Tiger Lake chips and the same batteries, selection of ports (except there’s no HDMI port on the larger model), the same speaker, mic, and webcam setup, and the same storage options.

They’re a little heavier than the Galaxy Book Pro laptops, but you can chalk at least some of that up to the hardware changes that include touchscreen displays, 360 degree hinges, and an active digitizer with support for pen input.

Samsung’s 13.3 inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 is available with optional support for 5G cellular connectivity, but while the clamshell version supports up to 32GB of RAM, this convertible model tops out at 16GB.

It measures 302.5mm x 202mm x 11.5mm (11.9″ x 8″ x 0.45″) and has a starting weight of 1.04kg (2.3 pounds) and sells for $1200 and up.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 15, meanwhile, is a 354.9mm x 228mm x 11.9mm (14″ x 9″ x 0.47″) notebook that weighs 1.39kg (3.1 pounds) and which supports up to 32GB of RAM. But it’s only available with Intel integrated graphics and lacks support for cellular connectivity.

Prices for the 15.6 inch model start at $1300.

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

