Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro thin and light laptops with Intel Tiger Lake-U processors are coming in May. But later this year Samsung will launcher a higher-performance model that packs an Intel Tiger Lake-H processor and NVIDIA RTX graphics, making it usable as a gaming or content creation machine.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey is coming in August for $1400 and up.

Measuring 356.6mm x 229.1mm x 17.7mm (14″ x 9″ x 0.7″ and weighing 1.85kg (4.1 pounds), the Odyssey is a bit thicker and heavier than Samsung’s other new laptops. It also has a 1920 x 1080 pixel LCD display which won’t be quite as vivid as the AMOLED displays used in its siblings.

But the Galaxy Book Odyssey should be capable of delivering much more performance thanks to its 45-watt Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Tiger Lake-H processor options and discrete graphics: Samsung will offer NVIDIA RTX 3050 Max-Q and RTX 3050Ti Max-Q GPU options.

While that hardware will drive up the power requirements, Samsung outfits the notebook with a larger battery than its smaller siblings. It has an 83Wh battery and comes with a 135 watt USB-C charger.

The notebook will be available with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of DDR4x memory and up to 2TB of PCie NVMe solid state storage.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

2 x USB Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader

The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey has a 720p webcam, dual array microphones, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

