The new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha (or Flex2 α) is a convertible laptop with a 1920 x 1080 pixel QLED touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and support for up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

While it’s pretty much the same size and shape as the original Galaxy Book Flex Alpha that was released about a year ago, the new processor options should give the 2021 model a significant performance boost. But the $850 starting price remains the same.

The Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is available for pre-order now, and it should be available starting May 14.

The notebook features a 13.3 inch touchscreen display with support for up to 400 nits of brightness (or 600 nits when used outdoors), and a fairly compact design. The aluminum body measures about 12″ x 8″ x 0.55″ and the laptop weighs about 2.6 pounds.

While that makes the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha a bit chunkier than the new Galaxy Book Pro laptops, it’s still fairly small by 13 inch laptop standards and it has a lower starting price.

$850 gets you a model with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of storage, but for an extra $200 you can upgrade to a model with a Core i7-1165G7 chip, up to 16GB of memory, and up to 512GB of storage.

Other features include a 720p webcam, stereo 1.5W speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, a 54Wh battery, a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader. The laptop has an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, and two USB Type-C ports.

It’s available in black or white color options.

