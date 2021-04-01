Chinese PC maker MINISFORUM has launched a new small form factor desktop computer featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U hexa-core processor, at least 16GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage.

The MINISFORUM HM50 is up for pre-order for $699 and up and it should begin shipping to customers in late April.

The 5.9″ x 5.9″ x 2.2″ computer is basically a compact desktop with the heart of a mid-range laptop (or handheld gaming PC), which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor is a 15-watt chip that offers decent single-core and multi-core performance while consuming little energy. It’s not a graphics powerhouse, so this might not be the best PC for gaming, video editing, graphic design, or cryptocurrency mining. But it should be able to handle most day-to-day tasks with ease.

It also has more expansion options than you’d typically get from a laptop. There are two SODIMM slots for DDR4 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe solid state storage, and two 2.5 inch SATA slots that you can use for hard drives or SSDs.

The MINISFORUM HM50 also has two DDR4 SODIMM slots for dual-channel memory and comes with an Intel AX200 wireless card pre-installed, featuring support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

And while the computer may be small by desktop PC standards, but it doesn’t skimp on ports:

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio out

1 x 3.5mm mic input

MINISFORUM is taking pre-orders for models with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $699, while a 16GB/512GB version runs $739. The computer is available with US, UK, EU, AU, or JP power adapter options.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

