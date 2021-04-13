Microsoft’s 4th-gen Surface Laptop is here and, as expected, the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes in two sizes (13.5 inch or 15 inch) and supports a choice of 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” or AMD Ryzen 4000U “Renoir” processor options.

The Surface Laptop 4 is available for order in the US, Canada, and Japan starting today and orders will begin shipping April 15. Customers in the US who order from Best Buy or Microsoft by April 15 will also get a free pair of Surface Earbuds.

Microsoft says the notebook will be available in additional markets in the coming weeks.

In terms of design, the new model looks a lot like the previous-gen Surface Laptop 3 which launched in 2019. You’re still looking at a set of notebooks featuring displays with 3:2 aspect ratios, touch and Surface Pen support, and bodies made of metal with optional Alcantara-covered palm rests on select models.

The dimensions, weight, ports, and wireless capabilities haven’t changed. The only real differences are the processors, but with an upgrade from 10th to 11th-gen Intel Core processor options and from Ryzen 3000U to Ryzen 4000U chips, that’s still a pretty significant update.

For the most part, I was able to just copy and paste the spec sheet for the previous-gen models, but I’ve highlighted the new features in italics below.

Surface Laptop 4 13.5″

Display : 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 PixelSense w/201 ppi

: 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 PixelSense w/201 ppi Processor options : AMD Ryzen 5 4680U or Intel Core i5-1135G7/Core i7-1185G7

: AMD Ryzen 5 4680U or Intel Core i5-1135G7/Core i7-1185G7 Graphics : AMD Radeon Vega or Intel Iris Xe

: AMD Radeon Vega or Intel Iris Xe Memory options : 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM

: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage options : 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (removable)

: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (removable) Ports : 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio

: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio Camera : 720p Windows Hello-compatible

: 720p Windows Hello-compatible Microphones : Dual far-field Studio Mics

: Dual far-field Studio Mics Speakers : Ominsonic Speakers w/Dolby Audio Premium

: Ominsonic Speakers w/Dolby Audio Premium Wireless : WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery : 45.8 – 47.4 Wh

: 45.8 – 47.4 Wh Dimensions : 12.1″ x 8.8″ x 0.57″

: 12.1″ x 8.8″ x 0.57″ Weight: 2.8 pounds

Surface Laptop 4 15″

Display : 15 inch, 2496 x 1664 PixelSense w/201 ppi

: 15 inch, 2496 x 1664 PixelSense w/201 ppi Processor options : AMD Ryzen 7 4980U or Intel Core i7-1185G7

: AMD Ryzen 7 4980U or Intel Core i7-1185G7 Graphics : Radeon Vega or Intel Iris Xe

: Radeon Vega or Intel Iris Xe Memory options : 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x

: 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4x Storage options : 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (removable)

: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (removable) Ports : 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio

: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio Camera : 720p Windows Hello-compatible

: 720p Windows Hello-compatible Microphones : Dual far-field Studio Mics

: Dual far-field Studio Mics Speakers : Ominsonic Speakers w/Dolby Audio Premium

: Ominsonic Speakers w/Dolby Audio Premium Wireless : WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery : 45.8 – 47.4 Wh

: 45.8 – 47.4 Wh Dimensions : 13.4″ x 9.6″ x .58″

: 13.4″ x 9.6″ x .58″ Weight: 3.4 pounds

It’s interesting to note that for AMD models, Microsoft went with last year’s Ryzen chips rather than the newer, more powerful Ryzen 5000 series processors that launched this year. But Ryzen 4000U chips are still pretty competitive with Intel’s Tiger Lake U-series processors when it comes to CPU performance (although Intel takes the lead in graphics). And prices for the AMD models are substantially lower, starting at $1000 for a Surface Laptop 4.

Microsoft also appears to have worked with AMD to develop custom chips for the Surface Laptop 4. This is the only laptop available with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and Ryzen 7 4980U processors.

All told, here are the processor, memory, storage, and pricing options available at launch:

13.5 inch Ryzen 5 4680U/8GB/256GB for $1000

13.5 inch Ryzen 5 4680U/16GB/256GB for $1200

13.5 inch Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $1300

13.5 inch Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $1500

13.5 inch Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $1700

13.5 inch Core i7-1185G7/32GB/1TB for $2300

15 inch Ryzen 7 4980U/8GB/256GB for $1300

15 inch Ryzen 7 4980U/8GB/512GB for $1500

15 inch Ryzen 7 4980U/16GB/512GB for $1700

15 inch Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $1800

15 inch Core i7-1185G7/32GB/1TB for $2400

Microsoft has also launched a set of new PC and mobile accessories including the new Surface Headphones 2+ for Business which are basically regular Surface Headphones with a $300 price tag ($50 higher than the non-plus model) and touch controls for Microsoft Teams, a new $50 Microsoft Modern USB headset and upcoming Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset (pricing TBA), a $100 Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker for Teams meetings, and a $70 Microsoft Modern Webcam.

via Windows Blogs

