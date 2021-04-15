Acer launched its first rugged laptops and tablets under the Acer Enduro brand last summer, and now the company is updating the line with a new 4.1 pound, 14 inch laptop with an IP53 certification for water and dust resistance and a MIL-STD-810H tested design and a 10 inch rugged tablet with the same certifications.
Prices for the new Acer Enduro Urban N3 laptop start at $800 for a model with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, but the system is also available with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
The Enduro Urban T1 rugged tablet is coming in June, with pricing to be revealed closer to launch.
In other recent tech news, when Dell acquired EMC a while back, the company picked up virtualization company VMWare as part of the deal. Now Dell plans to spin off VMWare as an independent company.
Google is revealing new features for its Chrome web browser. NVIDIA says there’s no end in sight for the GPU shortage (at least not this year). Ubuntu Touch is getting an update that allows it to work better on the PinePhone. And B&O’s pricey new bookshelf speaker is designed to look like… a book.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Acer Launches New ENDURO Urban Notebook and Tablet [Acer]
- A more helpful Chrome, throughout your workday [Google]
Google Chrome’s new “link to highlight” feature lets you share a URL that points directly to text you highlight on the page. Other changes include new PDF features, decreased CPU and memory usage, and notification muting during presentations.
- Ubuntu Touch for the PinePhone is moving to a new kernel for better hardware support [LinuxSmartphones]
Up until now the operating system had been using a version of Linux kernel 5.6. Moving to Megi’s 5.10 and later kernels brings new features and better support for the hardware used in Pine64’s inexpensive, Linux-friendly smartphone.
- NVIDIA Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenue Tracking Above Outlook [NVIDIA]
NVIDIA expects GPU shortages to continue throughout 2021 with demand continuing to outpace supply due to the global chip shortage.
- Dell Technologies Announces Planned VMware Spin-Off [Dell]
Dell will spin off VMWare, the virtualization & cloud computing company it currently holds an 81-percent equity share of. The move will result in two standalone companies when it’s completed toward the end of 2021.
- Bang & Olufsen introduces Beosound Emerge, an incredibly slim yet powerful home speaker [B&O]
The B & O Beosound Emerge is a slim wireless speaker designed to live on a bookshelf and blend in with your books. I assume it’s meant for people with empty space on their bookshelves, as cramming it between two titles would probably muffle the sound. The speaker will be available this fall for $699 and up.
