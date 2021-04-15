Acer launched its first rugged laptops and tablets under the Acer Enduro brand last summer, and now the company is updating the line with a new 4.1 pound, 14 inch laptop with an IP53 certification for water and dust resistance and a MIL-STD-810H tested design and a 10 inch rugged tablet with the same certifications.

Prices for the new Acer Enduro Urban N3 laptop start at $800 for a model with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, but the system is also available with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Enduro Urban T1 rugged tablet is coming in June, with pricing to be revealed closer to launch.

In other recent tech news, when Dell acquired EMC a while back, the company picked up virtualization company VMWare as part of the deal. Now Dell plans to spin off VMWare as an independent company.

Google is revealing new features for its Chrome web browser. NVIDIA says there’s no end in sight for the GPU shortage (at least not this year). Ubuntu Touch is getting an update that allows it to work better on the PinePhone. And B&O’s pricey new bookshelf speaker is designed to look like… a book.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

