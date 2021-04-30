Microsoft is giving you another reason to use its Edge web browser on both Windows and Android by making it easier to send browser tabs from one to the other (something Chrome and other browsers have had for a while). Asus is launching a new Android tablet in China (there’s no word on if or when it’ll be available in other regions). Several of Kobo’s eReaders are on sale ahead of Mother’s Day. And it just got a little easier to run desktop applications on Linux smartphones without plugging in a mouse, keyboard, or external display.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- ASUS Adolpad 10 Pro powered by MediaTek 8183 processor launched in China [GizmoChina]
Asus launches a 10.1 inch Android tablet in China featuring a MediaTek 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Specs are similar to the new Fire HD 10 Pro, but with more memory and higher-res cameras.
- Microsoft Edge can now share tabs between Windows 10 and Android [Windows Latest]
Microsoft Edge is picking up a Chromium feature that lets you send browser tabs to other devices. That means you can, for example, send a tab from your PC to your phone, or vice versa. It’s rolling out now in Edge Canary for Windows 10 and Android.
- Kobo eReader sale [Kobo]
Select Kobo eBook readers are on sale for up to $30 off, with prices starting at $80 for the Kobo Nia to $220 for the Kobo Forma.
- Virtual mouse app for Linux phones makes desktop apps easier to use [LinuxSmartphones]
You can run desktop Linux applications on Linux phones like the PinePhone. But if they’re not optimized for small screens and touch input, some of those applications may be difficult to use. This TouchpadEmulator software can help by allowing you to treat your phone’s display like a laptop trackpad, moving an on-screen cursor with taps, swipes, and multitouch gestures.
