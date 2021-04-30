Microsoft is giving you another reason to use its Edge web browser on both Windows and Android by making it easier to send browser tabs from one to the other (something Chrome and other browsers have had for a while). Asus is launching a new Android tablet in China (there’s no word on if or when it’ll be available in other regions). Several of Kobo’s eReaders are on sale ahead of Mother’s Day. And it just got a little easier to run desktop applications on Linux smartphones without plugging in a mouse, keyboard, or external display.

