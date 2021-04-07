Gazelle made a name for itself as a go-to site for buying and selling used smartphones and other gadgets. About two months ago the company removed the selling part. Now it’s back. Maybe ending the thing you’re best known for isn’t always the best business move?
Meanwhile Lenovo’s next ThinkBook 14 is on sale… in China. Google I/O is scheduled for mid-May, and it’ll be an online-only event that’s free for anyone to “attend.” And Facebook is bringing support for Zoom and GoToMeeting to folks with a Portal TV. All two of them.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Gazelle brings back its phone trade-in program two months after discontinuing it [The Verge]
Last year Gazelle, a site best known for letting you trade-in old phones and other gadgets, announced it would end trade-ins and shift to just selling starting in February 2021. Two months after trade-ins were supposed to end, Gazelle has restarted the program.
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2021 refreshed with AMD Ryzen 5000U [GizmoChina]
The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 is currently available in the US with a choice of Intel Tiger lake or AMD Ryzen 4000U processor options. But in China there’s a new model with Ryzen 5000U. There’s no word on if or when it’ll be available in North America.
- Google I/O announced [@sundarpichai]
This year’s Google I/O conference is scheduled for May 18 – 20 and will be free for everyone to attend. While the event is geared toward developers, Google often uses the keynote to unveil new hardware, software, and services.
- Android 12 Developer Preview 2 [Google]
Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with a bunch of bug fixes that should make the operating system more stable and easier to use… but as a dev preview, Google still advises against using it as a daily driver.
- Bringing Zoom and More Features to Portal [Facebook]
Now you can use Zoom and GoToMeeting on Facebook’s Portal TV device… assuming you have a Portal device, a $149 gadget (currently on sale for $129) that turns any TV into a smart display.
