Gazelle made a name for itself as a go-to site for buying and selling used smartphones and other gadgets. About two months ago the company removed the selling part. Now it’s back. Maybe ending the thing you’re best known for isn’t always the best business move?

Meanwhile Lenovo’s next ThinkBook 14 is on sale… in China. Google I/O is scheduled for mid-May, and it’ll be an online-only event that’s free for anyone to “attend.” And Facebook is bringing support for Zoom and GoToMeeting to folks with a Portal TV. All two of them.

Gazelle.com

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

