Gazelle made a name for itself as a go-to site for buying and selling used smartphones and other gadgets. About two months ago the company removed the selling part. Now it’s back. Maybe ending the thing you’re best known for isn’t always the best business move?

Meanwhile Lenovo’s next ThinkBook 14 is on sale… in China. Google I/O is scheduled for mid-May, and it’ll be an online-only event that’s free for anyone to “attend.” And Facebook is bringing support for Zoom and GoToMeeting to folks with a Portal TV. All two of them.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

