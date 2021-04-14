Samsung has scheduled a “Galaxy Unpacked” event for later this month, promising that the “most powerful” Samsung Galaxy device is coming.

While the Galaxy brand is probably most commonly associated with smartphones and tablets, all signs point to this being a laptop launch. And Evan Blass has spilled the beans on specs, photos, and details for three out of four new Galaxy Book laptops.

We don’t know much about the fourth yet, other than that it’s likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy Book Go and it will be a Windows notebook with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

But according to Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is said to be available with 13.3 inch or 15.6 inch AMOLED touchscreen display options, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, up to 512GB of storage, and optional support for 5G. And the Galaxy Book Pro 360 takes all those features, adds support for up to 1TB of storage and features a 360-degree hinge and pen support. These notebooks are premium computers that will be priced above $1,000.

If you’re looking for something cheaper, there’s the new Samsung Galaxy Book with an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, a 15.6 inch display (the only screen size available for this model), and a sub-$1000 price tag.

Here's a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

