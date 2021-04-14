Samsung has scheduled a “Galaxy Unpacked” event for later this month, promising that the “most powerful” Samsung Galaxy device is coming.
While the Galaxy brand is probably most commonly associated with smartphones and tablets, all signs point to this being a laptop launch. And Evan Blass has spilled the beans on specs, photos, and details for three out of four new Galaxy Book laptops.
We don’t know much about the fourth yet, other than that it’s likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy Book Go and it will be a Windows notebook with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
But according to Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is said to be available with 13.3 inch or 15.6 inch AMOLED touchscreen display options, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, up to 512GB of storage, and optional support for 5G. And the Galaxy Book Pro 360 takes all those features, adds support for up to 1TB of storage and features a 360-degree hinge and pen support. These notebooks are premium computers that will be priced above $1,000.
If you’re looking for something cheaper, there’s the new Samsung Galaxy Book with an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, a 15.6 inch display (the only screen size available for this model), and a sub-$1000 price tag.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Samsung’s ‘Most Powerful’ Galaxies: Book, Book Pro, and Book Pro 360 [Evan Blass/Voice]
Samsung is holding a launch event for new Galaxy-branded hardware on April 28. It’ll probably include these new Galaxy Book, Book Pro, and Book Pro 360 laptops. Evan Blass tells us what to expect in terms of hardware, price, and design.
- Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile kill their cross-carrier RCS messaging plans [Ars Technica]
Less than two years after announcing a partnership to bring cross-carrier RC messaging to users, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have scrapped that plan. T-Mobile and Google Fi users may already have RCS. But it’s increasingly unlikely to be widely adopted. More details at Light Reading.
- AYA Neo handheld gaming PC with Ryzen 5 4500U has reached its production limit [AYA Neo/Indiegogo]
If you didn’t pre-order the AYA Neo handheld gaming PC during the Indiegogo crowdfunding or InDemand campaigns, then you’re not getting one anytime soon. AYA says it’s reached its production limit for now and has stopped taking orders for the time being.
- Introducing Oculus Air Link for wireless PC gaming on the Quest 2, plus 120 Hz support [Oculus]
Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets are picking up new features in the v28 software update including Oculus Air Link for wireless streaming of VR experiences from a PC (strong networks required), and 120 Hz support with supported apps.
- Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21359 [Microsoft]
The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview brings a “Restart apps after signing in” option to the Power menu in the Start menu, and removes Timeline/history sync for users with Microsoft accounts (it’s still available for Azure Active Directory accounts).
- Windows Terminal Preview 1.8 Release [Microsoft]
Windows Terminal Preview 1.8 lets you name terminal windows, use drop-downs to select fonts, change the look of a profile if it’s not in focus, use Shift+Click to open a profile in a new window, and more. Windows Terminal 1.7 has also now move to stable.
- Introducing RØDE Connect – Simple, Powerful, Free Software for Podcasting and Streaming with the NT-USB Mini [RØDE]
Rode Connect is a new free app for Rode’s $99 NT-Mini USB microphones, allowing you to connect up to four to a PC or Mac and mix and record podcasts or live streams with features like mix-minus, noise gate, and virtual channels for remote guests.
- /e/OS 0.16 is a few days away from being release [/e/]
Version 0.16 of /e/OS is coming in a few days. The latest version of this Google-free Android distribution includes updates to the web browser and maps application, improved visuals for other apps, and the March, 2021 Android security update patches.
- NVIDIA Broadcast Noise Reduction Now Built-In To OBS [NVIDIA]
NVIDIA’s hardware-accelerated real-time noise reduction technology is now available in OBS (Open Broadcaster Software), a popular tool for game streamers and other live broadcasters. You’ll need OBS Studio 27 beta and NVIDIA’s SDK to get started.
- Lenovo Outlines Company Transformation Strategy – from Devices to Solutions Company [Lenovo]
Lenovo plans to transition from a company best known for its hardware to one that offers a range of devices AND software and services.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.
“15.6 inch display (the only screen size available for this model), and a sub-$100* price tag.”
*I’ll take 10 please (unless typo).
whoops.