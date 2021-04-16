Apparently it’s Samsung leaks week. Earlier this week we got a sneak peek at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops thanks to Evan Blass. We also got a better look at the previously-leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite.

Now Blass has released high-resolution pictures of the upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which is expected to be a smaller, cheaper Android tablet. But it’s not the only leaked device and/or software feature making the rounds today.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

  1. It’s not quite as svelte as the S7 Lite that leaked earlier, but it’s considerably nicer than the typical 7″ to 9″ tablets that Samsung releases.

    I see a card tray slot on the side, so that’s nice.

