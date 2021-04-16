Apparently it’s Samsung leaks week. Earlier this week we got a sneak peek at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops thanks to Evan Blass. We also got a better look at the previously-leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite.
Now Blass has released high-resolution pictures of the upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which is expected to be a smaller, cheaper Android tablet. But it’s not the only leaked device and/or software feature making the rounds today.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Here’s Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in Silver [Evan Blass/Voice]
Another day, another Samsung leak from @evleaks . This time it’s high-res images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, an 8.4 inch tablet with a MediaTek Helio P22T processor and 3GB of RAM. It will likely be unveiled during Samsung’s April 28 event.
- Fitbit Luxe leaked: a new fitness tracker with stainless steel housing
Fitbit Luxe activity tracker leaked with an OLED display, a watch-style buckle clasp, and the usual features including pedometer, sleep tracking, and a heart rate sensor.
- Google may let users manage Android’s hidden Recycle Bin in Android 12 [xda-developers]
Google may let you access the trash bin on Android devices with an upcoming version of the Google Files app, allowing you to restore files that were thrown in the bin rather than deleted by certain apps. Android 12 may also provide more access to trash.
- Data Fitness Connector frees your Peloton to connect with more third-party watches & apps [Crowd Supply]
Available for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign for $99 and up, this Bluetooth connector reads power and cadence in real time and transmits it to third-party platforms like Zwift and Garmin.
- Built-in FTP implementation to be removed in Firefox 90 [Mozilla]
Mozilla is removing built-in support for FTP from the Firefox web browser. It’ll be disabled by default starting with Firefox 88 which launches April 19, and removed from the browser altogether with v90. Google Chrome dropped support earlier this year.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.
It’s not quite as svelte as the S7 Lite that leaked earlier, but it’s considerably nicer than the typical 7″ to 9″ tablets that Samsung releases.
I see a card tray slot on the side, so that’s nice.