Apparently it’s Samsung leaks week. Earlier this week we got a sneak peek at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops thanks to Evan Blass. We also got a better look at the previously-leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite.

Now Blass has released high-resolution pictures of the upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which is expected to be a smaller, cheaper Android tablet. But it’s not the only leaked device and/or software feature making the rounds today.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

