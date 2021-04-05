LG is getting out of the smartphone business and that’s probably a smart move for a company that’s been losing money in that space for the past six years. But it’s still sad to see the exit of a company that had been pushing the boundaries of smartphone weirdness with models like the dual-screen LG Wing, modular LG G5, secondary screen LG V20, and the LG Rollable which will now sadly never see the light of day.

If there had actually been much demand for any of those far-out designs, maybe LG wouldn’t be closing its mobile phone business. But the bigger problem is that the smartphone space is increasingly competitive… and increasingly dominated by a handful of companies that aren’t LG. So the more traditional budget, mid-range, and flagship phones the company cranked out didn’t make much money for LG either.

But it’s worth remembering that not only did LG put out a number of nondescript phones and some truly strange designs over the years. It also was one of the first to adopt features that later became normal like slim bezels, ultra-wide (or tall) displays, and even capacitive touch displays.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

