A small desktop computer that went on sale in China recently is powered by a previously unannounced AMD processor that sure looks like it could be a version of the chip used for the latest Xbox game consoles. Perhaps this is what’s happening to chips that didn’t quite make the cut.
Rival chip maker Intel is also preparing to launch some new chips later this year – expect Tiger Lake U Refresh processors with a bit of a performance bump over the laptop chips that began shipping last year.
Meanwhile, now that Apple has expanded the number of devices powered by it’s Apple M1 processor, what’s next? The Apple M2. It could be coming to higher-performance MacBook Pro laptops later this year.
For some folks the only down side to Apple Silicon is that they’re only available in devices that ship with macOS or iPadOS so far. But developers are hard at work getting Linux to run on devices with M1 chips.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- AMD 4700S might be XBOX Series X|S APU for PCs [VideoCardz]
This compact computer sold in China features an AMD 4700S processor, an unannounced 8-core, 16-thread 7nm Zen 2 chip that appears similar to the processor used in the Xbox Series X. Without integrated graphics, it needs a discrete GPU though.
- Next-gen Apple Silicon ‘M2’ chip reportedly enters production, included in MacBooks in second half of year [9to5Mac]
Apple has reportedly begun manufacturing M2 chips and the processors could arrive as soon as July, 2021. Expected to be a 5nm system-on-a-chip, these could bring better performance to upcoming Macs like new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro models.
- Initial Support For The Apple M1 Lands In Linux 5.13 [Phoronix]
The upcoming Linux kernel 5.13 will include initial support for Apple’s M1 processor, hardware-accelerated graphics not included. There’s also support for the remarkable Tablet and several Chromebooks, tablets, and mini PCs with other ARM-based chips.
- Intel Confirms Tiger Lake-U Refresh for later in 2021 [AnandTech]
Intel will launch a line of 15-28 watt Tiger Lake Refresh processors later in 2021. Designed for laptops, these TGL-R chips will likely be modest updates over last year’s Tiger Lake-U processors with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics.
- Spotify Ushers In New Era of Podcast Monetization With New Tools for All Creators [Spotify]
Spotify is launching a Paid Subscriptions option for podcasters. Good news for podcasters: Spotify takes no cut of revenue for the first 2 years, and only 5 percent after that (much less than Apple). Bad news: you have to use Spotify-owned Anchor.
- The 5 best Intel & AMD single board computers for makers [CNX Software]
Not all Raspberry Pi-like single-board computers have Raspberry Pi-like ARM processors. Here’s a roundup of some of the best models with Intel or AMD chips. Starting prices tend to range from around $65 to $365.
- List of DOS-based palmtop computers [NotJakob]
A list of palmtop computers that ran DOS. These were the precursors to Windows CE handhelds, which were arguably the precursors to PDAs, smartphones, and UMPCs.
- Leak: Samsung Galaxy Book Go with LTE for 449 Euros [WinFuture]
Report: Samsung Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon 7c processor and 4G LTE support may sell for 449 Euros in Germany, while a WiFi-only model will be available in the US for $349. Samsung will likely announce details during its April 28 event.
- JingPad A1 Linux tablet: the first hands-on video [JingOS/YouTube]
The JingPad A1 is the first tablet that will ship with the Linux-based JingOS operating system. It goes up for pre-order through crowdfunding this summer, but prototypes are rolling off the production line, and the makers have posted a hands-on video.
Oh man, I used to be a huge fan of those DOS palmtop computers. I saw them when I was a kid, and I desperately wanted a 386 powered model to play some Sierra point-and-click adventure games
With all the retro-inspired electronics out there these days, I wonder how much demand there would be for a really cool ARM powered clone, with a matte-textured 21:9 screen.