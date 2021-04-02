Another upcoming product has been delayed due to the ongoing chip shortage. This time it’s the Analogue Pocket, a handheld gaming device designed for retro gaming — it even uses cartridges from classic game consoles. Originally scheduled to ship in 2020, that date was pushed back to May 2021 due to global supply chain issues… and now it’s been pushed back to October, 2021.

Meanwhile, we may find out the fate of LG’s smartphone division as soon as next week, Google is tightening security for Android apps moving forward, and the Apple Arcade mobile gaming subscription service now gives users access to 180 titles for $5 per month.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

