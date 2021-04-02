Another upcoming product has been delayed due to the ongoing chip shortage. This time it’s the Analogue Pocket, a handheld gaming device designed for retro gaming — it even uses cartridges from classic game consoles. Originally scheduled to ship in 2020, that date was pushed back to May 2021 due to global supply chain issues… and now it’s been pushed back to October, 2021.
Meanwhile, we may find out the fate of LG’s smartphone division as soon as next week, Google is tightening security for Android apps moving forward, and the Apple Arcade mobile gaming subscription service now gives users access to 180 titles for $5 per month.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- LG appears to pull out of money-losing smartphone business [The Korea Times]
LG has reportedly decided to pull out of the smartphone business, “industry sources” tell the Korea Times. An official announcement could come as soon as April 5. LG had considered selling its mobile business, but may not have found a buyer.
- Google is restricting which apps can see the other installed apps on your device [xda-developers]
Google will block most apps targeting Android 11 or later from accessing the full list of apps installed on a device unless the app’s core functionality relies on that information.
- Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will have 6.92-inch 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888 [GSM Arena]
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming smartphone launches April 8, but we already know a few things about it – expect a 6.92 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and dual cooling fans.
- Apple Arcade expands its catalog to more than 180 games [Apple]
Apple Arcade picks up 30 new games and two new game categories: “Timless Classics” and “App Store Greats.” Overall subscribers can now play 180 games for $5/month, including Fantasian, a new game from the maker of Final Fantasy.
- Kubuntu Focus Suite ISO [Kubuntu Focus]
The Kubuntu Focus Suite is now available as a downloadable ISO for installation on supported PCs or in a virtual machine. In addition to the Kubuntu operating system, it has the curated apps and UI tweaks you’d get if you bought a Kubuntu Focus laptop.
- Elementary OS rounds out its first decade [Elementary OS]
Elementary OS is celebrating its 10th birthday. Since first launching in 2011, the Ubuntu-based Linux distribution has its own desktop environment (called Pantheon), an app store, a dozen first-party apps, support for 20 languages, and more.
- Analogue Pocket Delayed to October [Analogue]
Analogue Pocket, the handheld game console designed to run classic games from their original cartridges, was supposed to ship in May. But its release has been delayed until October due to the global chip shortage and logistical issues.
- A real industrial Raspberry Pi is coming [FanlessTech]
Industrial PC maker OnLogic plans to launch a rugged, fanless case and carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 soon. It’ll be a 102.5 x 129 x 38 mm system with support M.2 2280 SATA storage, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, USB, and RS-232/422/485.
- Sxmo 1.4 released with keyboard, display, text rendering improvements for the lightweight Linux phone UI [LinuxSmartphones]
This unusual Linux user interface for smartphones uses a tiling window manager rather than an Android/iOS launcher clone. The latest version makes Sxmo easier to use on the PinePhone and it’s available with the latest builds of the postmarketOS Linux distribution for the phone.
