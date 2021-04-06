Intel’s had a hard time ramping up production of 10nm chips, but after delivering two generations of laptop processors manufactured using a 10nm process, the company is finally introducing its first 10nm server chips.
The new 3rd-gen Xeon Scalable processors feature Sunny Cove CPU cores based on the same technology as the 10th-gen “Ice Lake” mobile chips that launched in 2019, but the server-class versions support up to 40 CPU cores, up to a 270 watt TDP, and have big improvements for memory bandwidth, among other things.
Intel is promising a big performance-per-watt improvement over previous-gen Xeon chips… and reviewers seem to agree that the company has delivered on that promise. Whether that’s enough to help Intel compete against the latest AMD and ARM-based server chips is another question.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform [Intel]
Intel’s new 3rd-gen Xeon Scalable processors for data centers are the first to feature 10nm Sunny Cove (Ice Lake) CPU cores, plus built-in AI features. The company promises an average 46-percent performance improvement over the previous-gen.
- Intel 3rd-gen Xeon Scalable (Ice Lake) Review: Generationally Big, Competitively Small [AnandTech]
An in-depth review of Intel’s new Ice Lake Xeon processors confirms a big generational performance increase… but notes that competition has gotten fiercer, with the most powerful AMD and ARM server chips outperforming the best new Xeons.
- Google acquires 3D audio startup Dysonics [Protocol]
Google has acquired a 3D audio startup in a deal that could bring new technology to upcoming earbuds, headphones, or other wearable devices (possibly including augmented reality gear). Among other things, Dysonics has patents on tech for tracking binaural sounds.
- Qualcomm hires former HMD Global executive for key position [xda-developers]
After leaving HMD Global last month, former Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has landed at Qualcomm as VP and president for North America.
- One XPlayer handheld gaming PC crowdfunding campaign preview page [Indiegogo]
The upcoming One Netbook One XPlayer will be a handheld gaming PC with an 8.4 inch display, up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, and integrated game controllers. It’ll go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign soon:
- Update: More Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming phone details leaked [Liliputing]
A day after we published some details about Lenovo’s next gaming phone, what appears to be a set of hands-on photos have leaked, depicting an unusual design with cameras, a cooling fan, and a logo in the center of a phone that’s clearly meant to be used primarily in landscape orientation.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.