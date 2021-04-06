Intel’s had a hard time ramping up production of 10nm chips, but after delivering two generations of laptop processors manufactured using a 10nm process, the company is finally introducing its first 10nm server chips.

The new 3rd-gen Xeon Scalable processors feature Sunny Cove CPU cores based on the same technology as the 10th-gen “Ice Lake” mobile chips that launched in 2019, but the server-class versions support up to 40 CPU cores, up to a 270 watt TDP, and have big improvements for memory bandwidth, among other things.

Intel is promising a big performance-per-watt improvement over previous-gen Xeon chips… and reviewers seem to agree that the company has delivered on that promise. Whether that’s enough to help Intel compete against the latest AMD and ARM-based server chips is another question.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

