Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised when something called a “hotspot” overheats, but Verizon has issued a recall on 2.5 million mobile hotspots that may pose a fire hazard after receiving 15 reports of devices overheating.

Meanwhile, as Apple and Epic prepare to duke it out in court, Epic is building a case that Apple’s practices are anti-competitive. As part of that, a court document reveals that Apple executives have acknowledged that the key reason there’s no version of iMessage for Android devices is because Apple knows that the messaging app helps lock people into its platform.

And details about Microsoft’s next Surface Laptop have leaked, suggesting it could launch later this month and come with a choice of Intel Tiger Lake (current-gen) or AMD Renoir (previous-gen) processor options.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

