Google confirmed this month that it has a Pixel 5a coming later this year, although it may only be available in select markets. But the company hasn’t provided any real details about the phone.

Now that the company has released Android 12 Developer Preview 3 though, some folks have been busy digging through the software for new features… and some have been looking for hints about new hardware. They’ve found both, and along with a bunch of tweaks to the look, feel, and performance of the operating system, it looks like Android 12 has code suggesting that a Pixel 5a 5G smartphone is in the works… and that it’ll be powered by the same processor as last year’s Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

Hopefully Google has come up with some other features that will help it stand out.

In other recent tech news, new features are coming to Chromebooks, the System76 Oryx Pro Linux laptop is now available with a 4K OLED display, Microsoft’s Cloud PC virtual desktop computer in the cloud service could launch this summer, and Engadget has taken a deep dive into what went wrong with Eve, the startup that managed to deliver one excellent tablet to some customers… but which ran into a series of problems that have left hundreds of customers without a tablet or a refund.

Eve is currently trying to sell new hardware, but it’s hard to get excited about buying from a company with this track record. But if Eve does manage to find buyers for its new devices and turns a profit, it increases the chances that some folks who’ve been waiting for refunds for years might get their money back.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

