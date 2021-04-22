You can now buy a laptop with an Intel Tiger Lake processor, although at $569 it’s relatively pricey by Chromebook standards and with an Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD graphics, it’s not going to be as powerful as other upcoming models which may have Core i5 or better chips with Iris Xe graphics.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a Chromebook alternative, cheap Windows on ARM laptops might finally be arriving soon. Samsung is holding a Galaxy Unpacked event next week where the company is expected to unveil several new products including the Galaxy Book Go laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. And according to a report from WinFuture, it could have a starting price as low as $349, which might actually make Windows on ARM seem like a good idea for once.

