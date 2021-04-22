You can now buy a laptop with an Intel Tiger Lake processor, although at $569 it’s relatively pricey by Chromebook standards and with an Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD graphics, it’s not going to be as powerful as other upcoming models which may have Core i5 or better chips with Iris Xe graphics.
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a Chromebook alternative, cheap Windows on ARM laptops might finally be arriving soon. Samsung is holding a Galaxy Unpacked event next week where the company is expected to unveil several new products including the Galaxy Book Go laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. And according to a report from WinFuture, it could have a starting price as low as $349, which might actually make Windows on ARM seem like a good idea for once.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go: Windows 10 on ARM finally affordable [WinFuture]
Report: the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Go Windows on ARM laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon will have a $350 starting price for a model with a Snapdragon 7c processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Higher-priced, 5G-ready models will have Snapdragon 8cx.
- The first Tiger Lake Chromebook is now available [Best Buy]
The Asus C536 Chromebook is the first Chrome OS laptop available with an Intel Tiger Lake processor. Best Buy is selling the 15.6 inch convertible w/a Core i3-1115G4 chip, 8GB of RMA, and 128GB of storage for $569.
- Epic Games Store Adds More PC Apps [Epic Games]
The Epic Games Store now hosts more non-game apps, thus making the name of the store a little weird. Also a little weird? One of those apps is another game store. New apps include itch.io (game store), Brave (browser), Krita (digital art).
- Sony Xperia 10 II will be able to run Sailfish OS soon [LinuxSmartphones]
This Linux-based operating system with a custom user interface is already available for some older Sony phones, but this will be the first device to support the 64-bit version of Sailfish OS 4.
- Apple Plans Notifications, iPad Home Screen Upgrades for iOS 15 [Bloomberg]
Report: iOS 15 will be revealed at WWDC on June 7, with more granular notification options depending on whether you’re driving, sleeping, working, etc, an updated Lock Screen, more privacy data transparency, and a new iPad Home Screen.
- A Battlefield game is coming to mobile [EA]
EA will launch its first mobile game in the Battlefield franchise next year. It will be a “separate episode” from the PC and console version, but with the popularity of rival games like PUBG and Fortnite on mobile, it makes sense for EA to enter the space.
- The most affordable Fi unlimited plan is here [Google]
Google Fi adds a $60/month “simply unlimited” plan with limitations (no tethering and international data and SMS only available in Canada and Mexico). So there are now 3 plans starting at $20/month for flexible, $60 for simply or $70/month for “plus”.
