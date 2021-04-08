LG may be getting out of the smartphone business, but when announcing that move the company said it would continue to offer support and service for existing phones for some period of time.

Now the company is clarifying that it will continue delivering major android updates for recent flagship phones apparently at least until Android 13 is released in 2022.

In a brief statement, LG explains that “all premium LG smartphones currently in use will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase.”

That means if you have an LG G series, V series, Velvet or Wing smartphone released in 2019 or later, you should get three major operating system updates. LG says “certain 2020 models” including the LG Stylo and LG K series smartphones will get two major android updates.

The company says it will also continue manufacturing smartphones through the second quarter of 2021 in order “to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners.” If you were wondering why anyone would buy an LG phone knowing that the company is pulling the plug on its phone business this summer, I guess the new guarantee could offer some peace of mind.

press release

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Or go one step further, agree to allow all current LG phones (2019-2021 models) to have their bootloader be unlockable. Then you’ll get LineageOS, and a plethora of other AndroidOS options.

    The community will be able to keep the phones alive and update long after 2022 and your official support. Just look at the HD2 phone which outlived its HTC manufacturer.

    Reply