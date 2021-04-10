The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is a thin and light 14 inch laptop that’s currently available with a choice of Intel Tiger Lake or AMD Ryzen 4000H “Renoir” processor options. But documents on the Lenovo website indicate that the AMD model is getting an upgrade.

New models with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 9 5900HX “Cezanne” chips with AMD Zen 3 CPU cores are on the way. The upgrade should bring a performance boost to the new laptops, but the only thing that’s changed.

Last year’s Yoga Slim 7 Pro had a starting weight of 3.2 pounds, while the 2021 model starts at 2.9 pounds. That’s despite featuring the same 61 Wh battery.

Other specs seem to be largely the same.

The laptop still measures about 12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″ and features an aluminum body. It still supports up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 dual-channel RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe storage. The memory is still soldered to the motherboard and not user upgradeable, but the storage is on an M. 2280 slot that can be removed and replaced.

Lenovo offers two display options:

14 inch 2880 x 1800 pixel IPS 400-nit with 90Hz refresh rate

14 inch 2240 x 1400 pixel IPS 300-nit with 60 Hz refresh rate

Both screens support 100 percent sRGB color gamut and Dolby Vision. The laptop also features dual 2W speakers with Harman audio branding and Dolby Atmos support, a 720p camera with Windows Hello face recognition support, and a two-mic array.

Wireless capabilities include WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and ports include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop comes with a 95 watt USB-C power adapter.

While you can use either USB-C port for charging and/or video output, data transfer speeds top out at 10 Gbps, so you won’t get Thunderbolt speeds, making the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro the latest in a line of AMD Ryzen-powered laptops that may offer better bang for the buck than their Intel counterparts when it comes to CPU performance, but which lag behind when it comes to USB/Thunderbolt connectivity.

