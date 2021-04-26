Last year Lenovo introduced a 13 inch Windows tablet called the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i which featured a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processor and support for a detachable keyboard. Now the company is launching an updated model packing an 11tth-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor.

It’s called the Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 and it goes on sale in China April 30 with prices starting at 6499 CNY ($1000). There’s no word on if or when this model will be available internationally, but since the first-gen model made it to the US, I suspect the new one could as well.

For the most part, the 2021 model looks just like its predecessor. Both tablets feature 13 inch, 2160 x 1350 pixel IPS displays with 16:10 aspect ratios, 100-percent sRGB color gamut, and support for up to 450 nits of brightness.

And both this year’s model and last year’s are 11.7″ x 8.1″ x 0.36″ tablets that weigh about 1.76 pounds, feature a built-in kickstand, and support for optional accessories including a detachable keyboard and a pressure-sensitive pen.

But thanks to the upgrade from an intel Comet Lake processor with Intel UHD graphics to a newer Intel Tiger Lake chip with Intel Iris Xe graphics, Lenovo’s Yoga Duet 2021 should offer a big boost in CPU performance and an even bigger bump in graphics performance.

The new tablet also has a Thunderbolt 4 port, which last year’s model lacked.

Here’s an overview of some key specs for the new Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021:

Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021
Display13 inch, 1350 x 2160
ProcessorIntel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7
RAM16GB DDR4-3200
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe NVMe (M.2 2242)
Battery41 Wh
SpeakersStereo w/Dolby sound
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 x USB-C (unspecified?)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
Dimensions1297.4 x 205.5 x 9.9mm
(11.7″ x 8.1″ x 0.36″)
Weight799 grams (1.76 pounds)

via GizmoChina

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.