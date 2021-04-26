Last year Lenovo introduced a 13 inch Windows tablet called the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i which featured a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processor and support for a detachable keyboard. Now the company is launching an updated model packing an 11tth-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor.

It’s called the Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 and it goes on sale in China April 30 with prices starting at 6499 CNY ($1000). There’s no word on if or when this model will be available internationally, but since the first-gen model made it to the US, I suspect the new one could as well.

For the most part, the 2021 model looks just like its predecessor. Both tablets feature 13 inch, 2160 x 1350 pixel IPS displays with 16:10 aspect ratios, 100-percent sRGB color gamut, and support for up to 450 nits of brightness.

And both this year’s model and last year’s are 11.7″ x 8.1″ x 0.36″ tablets that weigh about 1.76 pounds, feature a built-in kickstand, and support for optional accessories including a detachable keyboard and a pressure-sensitive pen.

But thanks to the upgrade from an intel Comet Lake processor with Intel UHD graphics to a newer Intel Tiger Lake chip with Intel Iris Xe graphics, Lenovo’s Yoga Duet 2021 should offer a big boost in CPU performance and an even bigger bump in graphics performance.

The new tablet also has a Thunderbolt 4 port, which last year’s model lacked.

Here’s an overview of some key specs for the new Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021:

Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 Display 13 inch, 1350 x 2160 Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 RAM 16GB DDR4-3200 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe (M.2 2242) Battery 41 Wh Speakers Stereo w/Dolby sound Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB-C (unspecified?)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Dimensions 1297.4 x 205.5 x 9.9mm

(11.7″ x 8.1″ x 0.36″) Weight 799 grams (1.76 pounds)

