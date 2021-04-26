Last year Lenovo introduced a 13 inch Windows tablet called the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i which featured a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processor and support for a detachable keyboard. Now the company is launching an updated model packing an 11tth-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor.
It’s called the Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 and it goes on sale in China April 30 with prices starting at 6499 CNY ($1000). There’s no word on if or when this model will be available internationally, but since the first-gen model made it to the US, I suspect the new one could as well.
For the most part, the 2021 model looks just like its predecessor. Both tablets feature 13 inch, 2160 x 1350 pixel IPS displays with 16:10 aspect ratios, 100-percent sRGB color gamut, and support for up to 450 nits of brightness.
And both this year’s model and last year’s are 11.7″ x 8.1″ x 0.36″ tablets that weigh about 1.76 pounds, feature a built-in kickstand, and support for optional accessories including a detachable keyboard and a pressure-sensitive pen.
But thanks to the upgrade from an intel Comet Lake processor with Intel UHD graphics to a newer Intel Tiger Lake chip with Intel Iris Xe graphics, Lenovo’s Yoga Duet 2021 should offer a big boost in CPU performance and an even bigger bump in graphics performance.
The new tablet also has a Thunderbolt 4 port, which last year’s model lacked.
Here’s an overview of some key specs for the new Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021:
|Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021
|Display
|13 inch, 1350 x 2160
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7
|RAM
|16GB DDR4-3200
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe (M.2 2242)
|Battery
|41 Wh
|Speakers
|Stereo w/Dolby sound
|Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 x USB-C (unspecified?)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Dimensions
|1297.4 x 205.5 x 9.9mm
(11.7″ x 8.1″ x 0.36″)
|Weight
|799 grams (1.76 pounds)
