Lenovo is launching new 14 inch, 15.6 inch and 16 inch laptops for the Chinese market under the Lenovo Xiaoxin Air and Xiaoxin Pro brands. Most of the new laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000U or Ryzen 5000H processors, and while it’s unclear if any of these specific notebooks will be sold outside of China, it seems like a safe bet that Lenovo will offer similar devices internationally at some point.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 (2021)

This 4.2 pound notebook features a 15.6 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a body that measures 0.67 inches thick, and it will be available in a couple of different configurations including:

AMD Ryzen 5800H/16GB/512GB for 5499 CNY ($850)

AMD Ryzen 5600H/NVIDIA GTX 1650/16GB/512GB/120Hz display for 6099 CNY ($940)

AMD Ryzen 5800H/NVIDIA GTX 1650/16GB/512GB/120Hz display for 6499 CNY ($1000)

Intel Core i5-11300H/NVIDIA MX450/16GB/512GB for 6299 CNY ($970)

All of those prices are the suggested retail price, but Lenovo says you’ll be able to save about 500 CNY ($75) for a limited time during a launch promotion. I have no idea if they reflect what Lenovo would charge for these laptops if they go on sale in other markets.

Only the models with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics feature 120 Hz displays. All the other models have 60 Hz screens. But each version of the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 has DDR4-3200 memory, support for WiFi 6, and ports including USB Type-C, Type-A, HDMI, and 3.5mm audio jacks and an SD card reader.

All models also seem to have 75 Wh batteries, if I’m reading the spec sheets right (which I may not be, since they’re written in a mix of Chinese and English.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 15

Weighing 3.8 pounds and measuring 0.67 inches thick, this model isn’t actually all that much smaller than the 16 inch version.

But it’s cheaper and more energy efficient thanks to its lower-power Ryzen 5000U processor options:

Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/512GB for 4699 CNY ($725)

Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for 5099 CNY ($785)

Note that these models will also be about 500 CNY/$75 off for a limited time.

The 15.6 inch laptop has a 1920 x 1080 pixel, 60 Hz display, HDMI, USB-C and USB-A ports, an SD card reader, and a headset jack. It’s powered by a 70 Wh battery.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air Plus 14

Lenovo’s smallest new laptop sports a 14 inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 2.2K resolution (whatever that means).

It weighs 3.1 pounds and measures 0.63 inches thick, and the laptop is priced at 5499 CNY ($850) for a model with a Ryzen 5 5600U processor, NVIDIA MX450 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The Xiaoxin Air Plus 14 has two USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, and a 56.5Wh battery.

via GizmoChina

