The HP Chromebook x360 14c is a convertible laptop with a full HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and premium features (by Chromebook standards) including speedy storage, an aluminum lid and keyboard deck, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor.

First launched last year with 10th-gen Intel “Comet Lake” processor options, HP is updating the Chromebook with new models sporting 11th-gen “Tiger Lake” chips.

An HP Chromebook x360 14c with an intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available soon from HP.com and BestBuy.com for $649.

HP says higher-spec versions will also be available with up to an Intel Core i5 processor and up to 256GB of storage. There’s no word on pricing for that model.

While the $649 starting price is on the high end for a Chromebook, this is basically a mid-range laptop that just happens to ship with Chrome OS rather than another operating system. It has a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and which supports USI pen input.

The notebook has a backlit keyboard, DDR4-3200 memory, PCIe NVMe storage, stereo speakers with Bang & Olufsen sound, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5. It also features two USB Type-C 10 Gbps ports, a USB Type-A 5Gbps port, a headset jack and a microSD card reader and a 720p webcam with dual array microphones and a privacy cover that can be triggered by flipping a switch on the side of the notebookk.

HP equips the notebook with a 58 Wh battery and it comes with a 45 watt USB Type-C charger and the the laptop measures 12.7″ x 8.1″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.7 pounds.

