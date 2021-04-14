Google-owned FeedBurner used to be a wildly popular service that websites used to customize their RSS feeds, publicize them, and offer readers a way to get updates via email.

But Google has let FeedBurner languish over the years, occasionally remembering the service still exists just long enough to remove useful features. The latest update? Google is sunsetting support for email subscriptions.

That means if you get daily email updates with the latest headlines from Liliputing or other websites that use FeedBurner, you’ll stop getting those emails in July. But you do have other options.

I haven’t actively promoted Liliputing’s FeedBurner feed on this site for years, but hundreds of readers are still signed up to receive email updates through that feed.

If you’re one of those readers — or if you’re someone who didn’t realize that email notifications were an option, the easiest way to get email updates moving forward is to enter your email address in the form below:

