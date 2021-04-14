Google-owned FeedBurner used to be a wildly popular service that websites used to customize their RSS feeds, publicize them, and offer readers a way to get updates via email.

But Google has let FeedBurner languish over the years, occasionally remembering the service still exists just long enough to remove useful features. The latest update? Google is sunsetting support for email subscriptions.

That means if you get daily email updates with the latest headlines from Liliputing or other websites that use FeedBurner, you’ll stop getting those emails in July. But you do have other options.

I haven’t actively promoted Liliputing’s FeedBurner feed on this site for years, but hundreds of readers are still signed up to receive email updates through that feed.

If you’re one of those readers — or if you’re someone who didn’t realize that email notifications were an option, the easiest way to get email updates moving forward is to enter your email address in the form below:


By default, you’ll get an email every time a new post goes live on Liliputing. But if you’d prefer a daily or weekly digest, just follow the link to “Manage Subscriptions” when you confirm your email address and you can modify your settings.

Google says FeedBurner will continue support basic RSS feed functionality for the foreseeable future. So if you’re subscribed to our feed through Google’ service, you should continue to see updates in your feed reader even after email notifications end this summer.

But who knows how long that will last? So if you want to update your feed to one that will continue working indefinitely, you can use liliputing.com/feed.

Or visit Liliputing’s Subscribe & Follow page to find more ways to keep up with the latest news, reviews, and how-to articles from the site.

